Mbappé brace sparks France to opening World Cup win against game Senegal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kylian Mbappé celebrates scoring France's first goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I win against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday.

By Ossian Shine

France shook themselves awake after a sleepy first half on Tuesday to beat Senegal 3-1 in the New York/New Jersey Stadium for a perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign.

While the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half of the Group I match, the second period was a different matter as French class ultimately proved the difference.

Le Bleus give an early indication they are worthy of their favourites tag.

Michael Olise was made in a lab 🤯



He picks Senegal's lock to find Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷💥



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @Absa pic.twitter.com/5z29TIiEOK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 16, 2026

Inevitably, it was France captain Kylian Mbappé who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute for a record-equalling 57th goal for his country.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappé broke Olivier Giroud’s record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye’s consolation strike for Senegal.

Iraq play Norway in Boston in Group I later on Tuesday.