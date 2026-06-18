Broos rings changes in starting XI for crucial clash with Czechia

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A general view inside Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia as it awaits the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Czechia and Bafana Bafana on Thursday.

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made three changes to his starting XI to take on Czechia in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday (noon in Georgia, 6pm SA time).

The coach deployed a defensive 3-5-2 formation and line-up that backfired in Bafana’s 2-0 opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City last Thursday.

Against the tough, physical, tall Czechs, Broos has gone for an attack-minded approach as he has refreshed the line-up with the introduction of speedy wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis to run at the Europeans’ defence.

He forsook wingers against Mexico, pushing fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba up as wingbacks.

🇿🇦 Bafana Bafana's starting line up against Czechia 🇨🇿



⚽ Czechia vs Bafana Bafana

📅 Thursday, 18 June 2026

​🏟️ Atlanta Stadium

🕕 Kick-off: 18:00

🖥 SABC1, SABC 3 & SABC Sport#Fifaworldcup#BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/pvTUmJaoxX — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 18, 2026

Among the changes, Broos sacrificed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, with Appollis his direct replacement.

Thalente Mbatha comes in for suspended Sphephelo Sithole in defensive midfield.

Maseko replaces striker Lyle Foster, as Broos reverts to the 4-2-3-1 system that worked for Bafana in the qualifiers.

There is still no place for playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng in the starting line-up but Broos has gone with a meaty midfield to deal with the aggression of Czechia.

Teboho Mokoena and Mbatha are expected to sit back in the middle of the park with Jayden Adams allowed freedom to go forward and perform the job of link-up play with Maseko and Appollis the wingers and Iqraam Rayners the striker.

At the back, Broos kept Mbekezeli Mbokazi alongside Ime Okon and they will be entrusted with dealing with the Czechs’ notorious aerial threat.

Bafana are desperate for a win to have a chance of progressing to the knockouts but it is not going to be easy against this aggressive Czechia.

Bafana starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Ronwen Williams (capt), Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba, Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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