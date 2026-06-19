MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must beat South Korea in Monterrey

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Bafana Bafana players applaud supporters after a draw in the Fifa World Cup 2026 group stage match between Czechia and South Africa on June 18. Picture:

Bafana Bafana must overcome South Korea in their final 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match in Monterrey to reach the knockout stage.

Mexico are comfortably leading Group A with six points from their two matches after they beat stubborn South Korea 1-0 in Thursday’s late game in Guadalajara.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must beat South Korea in Monterry to secure qualification to the next round. https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/7yD4js5CWi — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 19, 2026

The race is on for a second-place finish between South Africa, South Korea and Czechia as they look to secure places in the next round of the competition next week.

Bafana meet South Korea, who beat Czechia 2-1 in their opening game on Wednesday (Thursday, 3am SA time).

The interesting aspect is Bafana and South Korea could eliminate each other, but Czechia have a mountain to climb against the co-hosts, who are enjoying momentum, following their opening 2-0 win against South Africa in Mexico City last week.

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

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Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE