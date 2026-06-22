MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must deal with Korea’s organisation and pace

Mexico came with their possession-based style of play, Czechia with physicality and aerial strength, and South Korea with tactical organisation and blistering pace.
Bafana continued their preparations at their Universidad del Fútbol base in Pachuca, Mexico, on Sunday afternoon and depart for Monterrey on Monday to finalise their preparations for their final 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match.
MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Hong Jiyong of TV network JTBC says South Korea and Bafana match is difficult to predict. pic.twitter.com/5oamPACTn1— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 22, 2026
South Africa travel on Monday to their crucial clash on Wednesday and Thursday (7pm in Monterrey, 3am SA time) with an opportunity to make history because a win over South Korea will leave them with a chance of advancing automatically to the knockout stage.
They will have to do it without suspended inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena, but coach Hugo Broos has players such as Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams and Sphephelo Sithole as cover.
- All the World Cup fixtures here
- World Cup page here
- All the group profiles here
- Star player profiles here
- Bafana news here
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