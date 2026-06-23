Czech urgency meets Mexico comfort in group finale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mexico have already booked their place in the knockout stage and guaranteed top spot in Group A, but Thursday’s match against the Czech Republic may still carry more risk than the standings suggest.

The co-hosts enter their last group match at Estadio Azteca with six points from two games, having beaten South Africa and South Korea without conceding a goal.

Czech Republic arrive with one point after a 2-1 defeat by South Korea and a 1-1 draw with South Africa, leaving them in urgent need of a result to keep their tournament hopes alive. That imbalance gives the match its edge.

Mexico remain the better-positioned team, as they are unbeaten and backed by a home crowd, but Czech Republic’s greater urgency, combined with the possibility of Mexican rotation, could make the night more complicated for the hosts.

Coach Javier Aguirre faces the familiar dilemma of an already-qualified team of whether to protect key players before the knockout stage or maintain rhythm and momentum in front of their own supporters.

The Czechs’ problem has been turning promising positions into results. They led against South Korea before losing, then went ahead against South Africa through Michal Sadilek before conceding a late penalty

Mexico have been efficient rather than spectacular. Their defensive record has provided the foundation for early qualification, but their attack may still seek greater fluency before the next round.

Aguirre’s concession after edging South Korea 1-0 through Luis Romo’s goal that it “wasn’t a great match” underlined that Mexico still have room to improve despite their perfect record.

The Czechs’ problem has been turning promising positions into results. They led against South Korea before losing, then went ahead against South Africa through Michal Sadilek before conceding a late penalty.

Coach Miroslav Koubek said after the draw with South Africa that Czech Republic had been closer to victory, a reflection of both their threat and the frustration of failing to turn pressure into three points.

Patrik Schick remains their attacking focal point, while Tomas Soucek and Ladislav Krejci provide aerial presence that could test Mexico, especially from set pieces and deliveries into the box.

Those situations may be Czech Republic’s clearest route to unsettling a Mexico side that could be balancing ambition with caution.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

Reuters