Senegal in trouble but World Cup dream not dead, coach says

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Senegal are in a precarious position after two World Cup defeats but coach Pape Bouna Thiaw says his side’s hopes of progress at the tournament are not dead.

Senegal were expected to be strong contenders at the World Cup in North America, but lost their opening Group I fixture 3-1 to France and went down 3-2 to Norway on Monday.

“I think it was a difficult game for us against a very strong Norwegian side that put us into very difficult situations as they were very efficient,” said Thiaw. “We conceded goals at probably the worst time we could have, just before half-time and then just after we came out for the second half.

“But we need to congratulate Norway, and I’m encouraging my players not to be despondent because it wasn’t easy. We were looking for a positive result and looking to go away with three points, but this just didn’t happen for us this evening.”

France, who beat Iraq 3-0 earlier in Philadelphia, and Norway are both on six points and through to the next round.

I think it’s a bit too early to say we failed. We’re not dead. We’re not in a good position, and it’s the first time that Senegal has started a World Cup campaign with two defeats — Pape Bouna Thiaw, Senegal coach

The best Senegal can do is take one of the eight slots for the best third-placed finishers, but they need to beat Iraq in their last group game in Toronto on Friday to stand any chance.

“We’ve got one match to go, and we need to focus on this last game, try it and get three points and then cross our fingers,” Thiaw said.

“I think it’s a bit too early to say we failed. We’re not dead. We’re not in a good position, and it’s the first time that Senegal has started a World Cup campaign with two defeats.

“But we’ve still got a chance to qualify, and we’re going to focus on the last game. We want to try to get those three points and hope we can go through. Once you’re in the next round, then it’s another tournament that starts.”

Norway continue to impress

Meanwhile, it took Norway 28 years to return to football’s greatest stage, but they are doing things in style. The team, who won all eight of their European qualifiers, continue to impress, with a quick attacking side led by striker Erling Haaland and inspired playmaker Martin Odegaard.

“It was a fantastic football match. This is an advertisement for football,” coach Stale Solbakken told national broadcaster NRK after the match at the New York/New Jersey stadium.

The victory follows a 4-1 win over Iraq in their opener and takes Norway through to the knockout stage.

Thousands of Norwegian supporters occupied the whole central area behind one of the goals in the stadium, performing their famous imitation of rowers in a Viking longboat.

Haaland, apparently emboldened by the vibe from the stands, sailed around Senegal’s defence to score twice and keep himself in the race to win the World Cup Golden Boot.

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Reuters