What Bafana must get right against South Korea

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Iqraam Rayners during Bafana Bafana's training session at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on 23 June 2026, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group a match against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey on Wednesday (Thursday SA time).

Bafana Bafana have all to do in their crucial final Group A match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico on Thursday (3am, SA time).

SA must beat the ‘Taegeuk Warriors’ to have any realistic chance of making history and progressing to the next round of the tournament at the fourth time of asking.

These are some of the things Bafana must get right against South Korea:

Don’t concede early

In the matches against Mexico and Czechia, Bafana Bafana got off to a poor start by conceding inside the first 10 minutes, and they can’t afford that this time around.

They never recovered against Mexico and had to dig deep against Czechia, with Teboho Mokoena scoring a late penalty to salvage a draw that kept them alive in the tournament. Coming back from a goal down for a win at this level against such a strong side as South Korea would be a tough ask.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos talking about the must-win clash against South Korea. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/DQAJ2PHiij pic.twitter.com/2hVUez9jU5 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2026

Don’t play the occasion

Given that SA has to win at all costs, there is pressure, but the good aspect for Bafana is that the core of the team has played in matches of consequence before.

Mamelodi Sundowns players were in a high-pressure situation a few weeks ago in the Caf Champions League final, where they beat AS FAR, and Orlando Pirates have featured in many cup finals in the last four years. The young Buccaneers responded well to pressure in the closing stages, usurping the Betway Premiership title in 2025/26 from successive eight-time winners, Downs.

Get tactics and formation right

Hugo Broos got his formation and personnel spot on against Czechia, but the issue is whether to tinker a little bit and throw in Relebohile Mofokeng at the start for his creativity.

The other thing that worked wonders in the last game was unleashing Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis on the wings to challenge Czechia’s defence.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana players at Monterrey Stadium. pic.twitter.com/UQAPsXRF7s — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 24, 2026

Nullify South Korea’s pace

South Korea’s biggest weapons are pace and stamina because they run for 90 minutes, and this is what the Bafana Bafana must guard against.

SA fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba will have to bring their A-game because the Koreans usually attack from the wings, where they put dangerous crosses into the box.

Continue where they left off against Czechia

Bafana Bafana ended the last match with attacking momentum and on the ascendancy, where they put Czechia under a lot of pressure, and that’s how their equalising goal came.

They need to have that control and calmness in the early stages of the game so South Korea does not easily settle into the game and has to react to what is thrown at them.

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