After 33 consecutive games unbeaten, Spain ready for ‘all-out’ Uruguay

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Spain have gone 33 matches unbeaten and faced opponents of every kind along the way, which is why defender Aymeric Laporte is not losing sleep over what Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay might bring to their World Cup Group H clash.

The centre-back said Spain’s focus must remain on themselves as they prepare to face a Uruguay side playing for everything in Group H, in which Spain have the edge.

The European champions lead with four points, two ahead of Uruguay and Cape Verde, with Saudi Arabia bottom on one.

“We’ve gone 33 matches without losing, teams have played us in every possible way,” Laporte told reporters at Spain’s training camp in Chattanooga. “It depends a lot on us, on how we’re playing. If we’re on form, it’s very difficult to beat us.”

Laporte said Spain understands Uruguay will throw everything at them on Friday. “We’re well aware they’ll be going all out, just as we would if we were in their position. But it’s down to us. We know what we have to do. We’ll both be going all out.”

Spain were criticised after a below-par display in a goalless draw against Cape Verde, and Laporte said the players shared that frustration.

“We weren’t happy internally either. We’re the ones most keen to win, especially against a team that was supposed to be weaker — or is weaker. But anyway, it’s understandable. We get frustrated too when things don’t go our way.”

But Laporte said Spain’s second match, a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, was much closer to their true level.

“What we saw in the second match is more representative of us. But in the first one we had possession and lacked the goal.”

Reuters