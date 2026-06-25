Egypt, Iran face crunch World Cup game in shadow of geopolitics

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Egypt and Iran both go into their final group game on Friday with good chances of progress, but geopolitical tensions between Iran and co-hosts the US, plus the nations’ unease over local Pride celebrations, loom large over the match.

A first World Cup win for seven-time African champions Egypt, 92 years after their debut, put them in charge, though Iran’s dogged performances in draws with Belgium and New Zealand mean victory could also see them top Group G.

The match will, however, be overshadowed by global events as the US and Iran seek to negotiate a lasting peace to the war launched by US and Israeli strikes in February, which quickly spiralled into a regional conflict.

Iran has had to grapple with travel restrictions, which coach Amir Ghalenoei said made them the tournament’s “most oppressed team”, though the US said this week Iran would be allowed to travel two days before the game instead of one.

The tensions are made more acute by the fact that Iran winning the group potentially sets up a clash with the US on July 6 for a place in the quarterfinals.

However, long before that, Team Melli must overcome Egypt, who are buoyed by how they came from behind to beat New Zealand and assume control of a group which Belgium had been heavy favourites to win.

The opportunity is there to secure a last-32 game in Seattle against a third-placed team on July 1, possibly followed by a last-16 tie in the city, with Egypt based in nearby Spokane

Egypt know a point is likely enough to top the group, which could tempt them to fall back into their familiar defensive mode despite letting loose in the second half against New Zealand.

The opportunity is there to secure a last-32 game in Seattle against a third-placed team on July 1, possibly followed by a last-16 tie in the city, with Egypt based in nearby Spokane.

Friday’s game is also Seattle’s designated “Pride Match”, a decision made before two countries where homosexuality is criminalised were drawn to play.

Egypt and Iran objected after December’s draw, with Egypt’s Football Association saying such events clashed with the Muslim-majority country’s cultural and religious values.

However, echoing the position taken by 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, whose emir said visitors should “respect our culture”, Seattle has stuck to its plan.

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The Herald