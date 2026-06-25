France eye top spot against in-form Norway

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France can secure a more comfortable route through the 2026 Fifa World Cup when they face Norway in their final Group I match on Friday, though finishing top could leave them facing one of the toughest roads to the trophy.

Assured of a place in the round of 32 after victories over Senegal and Iraq, France need only a draw to finish first thanks to their superior goal difference.

While the sporting benefits of topping the group are debatable, doing so would allow the 2018 champions to remain in northeastern US until the quarter-finals rather than embark on a cross-country journey through Dallas, Miami and Atlanta.

France are nevertheless expected to make changes. Didier Deschamps, who returned home after the death of his mother, used all five substitutions during Monday’s 3-0 win over Iraq, a sign that squad management may take precedence with qualification already secured.

Longtime assistant coach Guy Stephan will oversee the team from the touchline in Boston.

The equation facing France is unusual. Finishing first would likely avoid an early collision with Brazil, England and Portugal while reducing travel, but it could place them on a path that could include Germany in the round of 16 and European champions Spain in the semifinals.

Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard, Norway’s most influential players, could be on the bench with Alexander Sorloth expected to spearhead the attack

Norway, meanwhile, have become one of the stories of the tournament. Their synchronised rowing celebration has won admirers around the world and victories over Iraq and Senegal have secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Coach Stale Solbakken’s side arrive full of confidence after their 3-2 victory over Senegal, but the physical toll of that game could prompt significant rotation against France.

Solbakken said Norway would do all they can to help Erling Haaland claim the Golden Boot, with the striker on four goals, but he may be reluctant to risk his biggest stars with qualification guaranteed.

Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard, Norway’s most influential players, could be on the bench with Alexander Sorloth expected to spearhead the attack. Patrick Berg, who set up Haaland’s second goal against Senegal, could slot into midfield.

Central defender Leo Ostigard has also strengthened his case for a starting role and may replace injured Julian Ryerson.

Whether or not Norway rotate, France will have to contend with one of the form teams of the tournament. The Scandinavians have scored seven goals in two matches and shown resilience in coming from behind to beat Senegal, with Haaland and Odegaard again providing the focal points of their attack.

France, however, possess their own in-form talisman and incomparable firepower. Kylian Mbappe’s double against Iraq took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose and two behind Lionel Messi’s all-time record.

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Reuters