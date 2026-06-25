WATCH | Celebrations in Mexico and SA streets as Bafana beat South Korea

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Bafana Bafana players celebrate after their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Picture:

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Celebrations erupted among the few hundred South Africans in Estadio Monterrey and on the streets of this country after Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday morning to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32.

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute winner in Mexico on Wednesday (Thursday morning SA time) saw Bafana upset fancied Korea and end second in Group A and make history reaching the World Cup knockouts for the first time at the fourth time of asking.

In a short turnaround, South Africa face Canada at Los Angeles Stadium in California on Sunday (9pm SA time) in their last 32 clash.

At the stadium, South Africans attending celebrated wildly with Mexican supporters as both their teams had progressed from Group A. Co-hosts Mexico beat Czechia 3-0 in Mexico City in Wednesday’s concurrent game to top Group A with nine points.

In South Africa, crowds took to the streets to celebrate a famous victory.

Here are some scenes from Mexico and around South Africa:

𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲!



South African and Mexican fans celebrating together after both nations secured their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 following an unforgettable Group A campaign.#LimSportsZone pic.twitter.com/isjcgtlUjh — Lim Sports Zone (@LimSportsZone) June 25, 2026

🇿🇦 ALL OF US. ALL IN. KAOFELA. 🇿🇦



From the pitch to the dressing room... pure joy! 🎶🙌😎



Bafana Bafana are through to the Round of 32.#SABCSport #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #BafanaBafana #FIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/tdA6ql3t1G — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

🇿🇦 Celebrating South African football history.



The players, coaches and staff soaking in every moment after a hard-fought journey to the biggest stage in world football.



Togetherness. Belief. Passion. History made. 🇿🇦❤️#BafanaBafanpic.twitter.com/cZ8fPwUeJP — Urban Street Culture SA (@UrbanStreetZA) June 25, 2026

🇿🇦 Madrugada en Sudáfrica pero no importa! La gente sale hasta en bata a festejar que los Bafana Bafana pasaron de fase por primera vez en un Mundial!pic.twitter.com/Zoe49lkRQ2 — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) June 25, 2026

Durban is always ready!!!



Bafana Bafana has made us proud!!! pic.twitter.com/00p755fEot — Proudly South African 🇿🇦 (@SayEntrepreneur) June 25, 2026

Johannesburg South Africa after Bafana Bafana for the first time, reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage Celebrations 🇿🇦🔥#BafanaPride

giants of Africa pic.twitter.com/Xkr19RMZej — Lord_ZA (@itsLord_za) June 25, 2026

.@WitsUniversity students took over the streets after Bafana Bafana’s historic win! 🇿🇦🔥



Were you celebrating too?

Where did you watch the game?



Drop a 🇿🇦 if you’re proud of Bafana Bafana, and tag someone who would’ve been in these celebrations! 👇🔥#BafanaBafana… pic.twitter.com/aqlJufawCe — MacJordan 👨🏾‍💻🇨🇦🇬🇭 (@MacJordaN) June 25, 2026

Celebrations in Soweto after Bafana Bafana make history and advance to the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Credits: Calvin Dludla pic.twitter.com/HzTLrCJuY0 — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 25, 2026

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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