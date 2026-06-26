Soccer

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana have momentum going into Canada clash

Bafana Bafana's Tshepang Moremi celebrates after their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. (Reuters/Daniel Becerril)

Momentum is important in elite sports and Bafana Bafana have hit the straps at the right time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a draw and a win over their last two matches.

Their attention has turned to their last 32 clash against co-hosts Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm) where they will be looking to continue marching on.

Coach Hugo Broos has some good news as influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for selection after he missed the win over South Korea in Monterrey on Thursday suspended.

On the negative side, Themba Zwane is still unavailable because the South African Football Association (Safa) did not succeed in appealing his three-match suspension.

  • All the World Cup fixtures here
  • World Cup page here
  • All the group profiles here
  • Star player profiles here
  • Bafana news here

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