Jubilant Cape Verde set date with Argentina in World Cup round of 32

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Players celebrate after qualifying for knockout stage, Pico Lopes, Willy Semedo of Cape Verde (c) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Saudi Arabia at the Houston Stadium, Houston, America on 26 June 2026.

Debutants Cape Verde secured a place in the World Cup round of 32 as Group H runners-up following a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston on Friday, and face Argentina in the next stage as they continue a journey that has captured the imagination of fans.

Spain‘s 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place.

Uruguay and the Saudis were both eliminated with two points.

It was a game low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score but lacked composure in the final third.

Laros Duarte missed their best chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who saved his effort.

Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.

Meanwhile, England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana and Paraguay secured places in the World Cup Round of 32 before their final group matches after results elsewhere confirmed four points would be enough to progress.

Uruguay’s defeat by Spain and Cape Verde’s draw with Saudi Arabia in Group H guaranteed qualification for the five teams.

France will face Sweden in the Round of 32 after winning Group I.

Germany will take on Paraguay in the last-32 after the South Americans advanced from Group D.

Egypt went on to play a 1-1 draw with Iran, who face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cup knockout stages after they came from behind to hold the Pahroes and finish third in Group G.

Also, Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to breeze into the knockout stage of the World Cup, winning Group G to set up a last-32 clash with one of the eight best third-placed teams.

After having a penalty award overturned following a VAR check, Belgium broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when De Bruyne’s corner bounced off New Zealand defender Tim Payne and dropped perfectly for Trossard to poke into the net from close range.

The 31-year-old netted again five minutes after the break, picking up an incisive pass from De Bruyne and rifling the ball home at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. De Bruyne then swept the ball in from the edge of the box to get on the scoresheet himself in the 66th minute.

Elijah Just netted a late consolation goal for the Kiwis before substitutes Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers scored to ensure top spot in the group ahead of Egypt.