LIVE UPDATES | Bafana v Canada in the last 32, all the build-up and action

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Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi and teammates during their pitch inspection at Los Angeles Stadium on 27 June 2026 ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 clash there against Canada on Sunday.

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6.56pm - To follow, some match info ...

6.55pm - Wow. Here we are. Bafana Bafana in a World Cup knckput stage match. That’s just crazy, isn’t it. And not. It was going to happen sometime.

The story of how they got there in Group A, as the lowest-ranked team of the four, desperately nervy and disappointing in that opener against Mexico, so improved drawing against Czechia, then, dare one say it, world class and exuberant beating a classy South Korea is now stuff of legend, and the past.

Tonight (Sunday) in Los Angelese, it’s the 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 game against Canada. History has been made with Bafana’s first progression past a group stage, entering coach Hugo Broos into the pantheon of legends for the national team. Can more be made with a last-16 place that the coach himself has admitted would be a miracle for his World Cup babes in the wood?

Just a little more than two hours to go an then we find out.

I am your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER, Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom.

Again, I am not in Los Angeles Stadium but bringing you these updates from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg. Hugely experienced and knowledgeable TL and Arena Senior Sports Reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele has been covering the tournament for us in North America. A little more about his excellent coverage a little later.

South Africa! This is it! A real chance for Bafana Bafana to go to the last 16 of a World Cup. We must pinch ourselves. The, pinch a cold one from the fridge, get settled, spring-jumping action at the ready, in those couches, pull up a quart or a glass of wine in your bar, or tavern or shebeen or event fan evening, one of the most consequential matches in South African football history is set to begin soon. This is what football and being a football supporters is all about. The World Cup, baby!

Go Bafana Bafana, go!!!

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



⏪ Bafana Bafana's journey to the Round of 32! 🇿🇦



📺 Catch the #FIFAWorldCup 2026 LIVE on SABC1, SABC 3 & https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE!#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/XdlwFawFkr — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 28, 2026

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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