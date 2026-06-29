England’s stars shine but flaws remain before DRC showdown

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For long spells on Saturday, England looked to be sleepwalking into second place in Group L at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

That was until Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane seized control.

Their second half goals secured a 2-0 win over Panama, top spot in the group and a far more favourable route through the World Cup knockout rounds, starting with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Seven points from a group containing Croatia, Ghana and Panama is a respectable return. England are unbeaten, group winners and yet to hit top form.

The Panama game raised many of the same questions posed by the goalless draw with Ghana. England dominated the ball but too often looked short of ideas, lacking the speed and creativity needed to break down a compact defence.

“They are struggling, lacking that intensity,” former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said during halftime on ITV’s broadcast. “Sometimes when you are playing a team with less quality, you are to be dragged down to their level. That’s what England kind of seem to have done.

The good news for England is that they possess two players capable of deciding any match

“It’s just like watching Scotland. A real lack of quality. That bad.”

Panama created enough chances to expose uncomfortable weaknesses in England’s defence, while Jarell Quansah’s ankle injury only deepened concerns in a defence stretched by the absence of Reece James and other full-back options.

The DRC are likely to ask tougher questions of England, particularly if Tuchel’s side leave the same gaps they did against Panama.

The good news for England is that they possess two players capable of deciding any match.

Bellingham dragged England forward when they needed inspiration, scoring the breakthrough goal and creating Kane’s record-breaking second.

Kane’s 11th World Cup goal took him clear as England’s leading scorer at the tournament and served as another reminder of his ruthless efficiency.

More than anything, Panama reinforced a growing sense that England’s fortunes rest heavily on those two players.

If England are going to make a serious run at this World Cup, it will almost certainly be because Bellingham and Kane drive them there.

The problem for Tuchel is that they cannot do it alone.

The real tournament starts now. They have their stars but the question is whether the team around them is good enough to go all the way

Former England captain Wayne Rooney also sounded a warning about fatigue.

“In previous tournaments with Harry Kane, I think he has looked a bit tired towards the end of tournaments,” Rooney told the BBC. “He came off in the 84th minute. I think the minute he scored and England were 2-0 up and the game is done, get him off.

“We’re in danger now of going into a World Cup where you have Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Harry Kane, Vini Jnr all trying to get the Golden Boot.

“We saw it with [previous England manager Gareth] Southgate when he never took Kane off. I hope Tuchel learns from that and gives him a rest when he can.”

England avoided a dangerous knockout path and can take confidence from winning the group.

The real tournament starts now. They have their stars but the question is whether the team around them is good enough to go all the way.

Reuters