Haaland the hero again as Norway edge Ivory Coast to advance at World Cup

Norway’s Erling Haaland scored four minutes from time to earn a 2-1 victory over the Ivory Coast in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday and set up a meeting with Brazil.
Haaland’s 86th-minute winner at Dallas Stadium came from a tap-in for his fifth goal of the tournament.
Bobb ➡️ Berg ➡️ Haaland 💥⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 30, 2026
The Viking puts Norway one step closer to the #FIFAWorldCup2026 Round of 16 🇳🇴⏩
Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/9qzpvLAVeA
Norway winger Antonio Nusa had opened the scoring with a curling effort six minutes before half time.
Substitute Amad Diallo dribbled his way through for a 74th-minute equaliser.
Torbjorn Heggem had an effort from a corner cleared off the Ivorian goalline midway through the second half.
Norway return to New York to take on Brazil in the last-16 on Sunday.
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