WATCH | Enthusiastic greeting for Bafana on arrival at OR Tambo from World Cup

Bafana Bafana arrived back from the 2026 Fifa World Cup to an enthusiastic greeting at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg early on Thursday morning.
A band accompanied the few thousand supporters who gave the team a noisy greeting in the airport arrivals hall.
🚨Bafana Bafana are in town! 🇿🇦⚽️👏🏼🔥🗣️🎉— SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) July 2, 2026
Welcome home, Bafana! 🇿🇦⚽️#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana #ItWontLetYouDown #ShieldIsNowRexona #MiwayLiveYourWay pic.twitter.com/XJ3wxIljJG
The national team punched above its weight, progressing as the lowest-ranked side in Group A after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, an improved 1-1 draw against Czechia and a genuinely impressive 1-0 win against a strong South Korea.
The South Africans bowed out with a 1-0 defeat to tough Canada in the last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday, the co-hosts triumphing via Stephen Eustáquio’s last-gasp, 92nd-minute winner.
It was South Africa’s historic first progression past a World Cup group stage on the fourth try, having failed to do so in France in 1998, Japan and South Korea in 2002 and as hosts in 2010.
Bafana Bafana Supporters are in good spirits awaiting the team at O.R Tambo International Airport 🛩⚽️🔥🇿🇦— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 2, 2026
No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦#bafanapride #bafanabafana pic.twitter.com/6Wvab9t5zE
⚽️ 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔼 𝔸ℝℝ𝕀𝕍𝔸𝕃 🛬— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2026
We are LIVE from the OR Tambo International Airport!
📺 SABC Sport | SABC 2
💻 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc
📰 https://t.co/LBeIFsbkH2#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mHRzsjLXsO
[WATCH]— SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 2, 2026
Bafana Bafana fans came in numbers to welcome the team from the World Cup. #MorningLive #SABCNews #bafanasabcnews pic.twitter.com/1ZGYI3GPOo
[IN PICTURES] Bafana Bafana have returned home, arriving at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 2, 2026
Credit: Tom Molepo pic.twitter.com/nDyIop8jrX
⚽️ 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔼 𝔸ℝℝ𝕀𝕍𝔸𝕃 🛬— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2026
🇿🇦 A heroic welcome for Bafana Bafana at the OR Tambo International Airport! 😍
📺 SABC Sport | SABC 2
💻 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE
📰 https://t.co/LBeIFsaMRu#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/67HNH6cF5Z
[WATCH]— SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 2, 2026
Bafana Bafana fans came in numbers to welcome the team from the World Cup. #MorningLive #SABCNews #bafanasabcnews pic.twitter.com/TnLSOc0zUn
TimesLIVE
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