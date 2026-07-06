Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarters

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarterfinals while extending their run without conceding a goal.
Merino struck in the 91st minute at Dallas Stadium after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through-pass behind Portugal’s defence.
⚽️Mikel Merino scores at stoppage time !!!— 📌@talkFootX (@KeriMccorm1440) July 6, 2026
🇵🇹 Portugal 0-1 Spain 🇪🇸 https://t.co/bbRIlx7YJJ pic.twitter.com/FXlz5PV2ye
European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal’s exit.
Spain face the US or Belgium in last eight.
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