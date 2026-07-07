Fort Hare launches urgent review after women’s team’s Super League no-show

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University of Fort Hare players celebrate scoring in the 2026 Hollywoodbets Super League Super Rise stream match against the University of Johannesburg at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on June 21.

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The University of Fort Hare will have an urgent internal review of their transport planning and supply chain co-ordination processes.

This comes after its women’s football team found themselves in hot water with mother body Safa after failing to pitch up for the Hollywoodbets Super League festival held in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

That was week 4 of the top-flight league in the country for women’s football, and Fort Hare were meant to face KwaZulu-Natal team Ezemvelo on Saturday.

But the game never materialised as Fort Hare did not travel there, prompting Safa to hand Ezemvelo three points and two goals according to the competition’s forfeit process.

“While reasons have been provided, Fort Hare will forfeit the game,” Safa said in correspondence sent to the club.

It has been established that due to the unavailability of university fleet vehicles, the Fort Hare sports department was required to secure external transport.

The university understands the disappointment caused to the players, organisers and supporters. The matter is receiving urgent attention, including a review of transport-planning and supply-chain co-ordination processes to prevent a recurrence — JP Roodt, UFH spokesperson

However, the appointed service provider was ultimately unable to meet the operational requirements needed to transport the full team safely and timeously. By the time alternative arrangements were explored, it was too late for the team to arrive in Mpumalanga in time for the fixture.

“The university understands the disappointment caused to the players, organisers and supporters,” university spokesperson JP Roodt said. “The matter is receiving urgent attention, including a review of transport-planning and supply-chain co-ordination processes to prevent a recurrence.”

Before the bungle, Fort Hare had not lost a game in their three matches in the Super League. In the Super Rise stream, they had drawn twice and won one game to accumulate five points. They were favourites to topple Ezemvelo, who were winless.

Safa said Fort Hare would also be summoned to appear before its disciplinary committee. The date has not yet been communicated to Fort Hare.

“The university awaits formal communication from Safa regarding any disciplinary process and will respond through the appropriate channels once notified,” Roodt said.

The next round of fixtures will take place from Friday to Sunday in Durban.

Roodt said the institutions are putting alternative travel arrangements in place.

He said the university is also engaging internally to ensure that future service providers meet all compliance, capacity and documentation requirements before appointment.

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