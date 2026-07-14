Chelsea’s new boss Alonso demands hunger and passion before Premier League campaign

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Chelsea's new coach Xabi Alonso wants greater hunger and passion to improve in his team in the next Premier League campaign starting in August. File photo.

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says he wants to see greater hunger and a desire to improve from his players as he prepares for his first Premier League season in charge.

Chelsea finished 10th in the league last season after a disappointing, trophyless campaign and failed to qualify for European competition.

“We need hunger and passion; we need to want to improve,” Alonso told reporters on Monday.

“The Premier League is so competitive. We need to prepare ourselves; we need to be determined in the details, in how we want to play. But the most important bit is our game.”

Alonso also addressed the future of winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as the club look to reshape their squad.

“There is interest in him from other clubs, so let’s see how this develops. Hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for all parties,” he said.

We need to keep working with him to adapt to the Premier League. He has a great mentality in terms of competitiveness and his hunger — Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso on Marco Palestra

Garnacho struggled for form after his move from Manchester United, scoring one Premier League goal in 24 appearances last season.

Alonso declined to discuss midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future in detail but said he had spoken to the Argentina international and hoped to keep him at the club.

Chelsea have made only one major signing so far in the transfer window, bringing in right back Marco Palestra from Serie A side Atalanta on a deal running until 2033.

“He has many great qualities for modern football. He can play in a back four or a back five, on the left. We need to keep working with him to adapt to the Premier League. He has a great mentality in terms of competitiveness and his hunger,” Alonso said.

Chelsea completed the sale of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos earlier on Monday.

Alonso said Chelsea’s absence from European competition next season would not significantly alter his plans for the new campaign.

“Small details, for sure, but the main focus for how we want to start in August does not change much. We are working with the sporting directors. What we need to reinforce is clear, but we are working on it.”

To be part of that process, how we want to play, how we want to approach a game, that’s my goal. That’s what I am looking forward to with the whole squad — Xabi Alonso

Alonso’s appointment marks a return to English football for the Spaniard, who made 210 appearances for Liverpool before joining Real Madrid in 2009 and ended his playing career at Bayern Munich in 2017.

The Spaniard began his coaching career in Real Madrid’s academy before taking charge of Real Sociedad’s reserve side.

He spent seven months as Real Madrid coach, after an impressive stint with Bayer Leverkusen, before he left by mutual agreement in January after a poor run of results.

At Chelsea, he inherits a side seeking stability after a turbulent campaign in which they changed managers twice, with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both departing. Rosenior was sacked in April after a run of seven defeats in eight matches in all competitions.

The Premier League is so competitive. We need to prepare ourselves; we need to be determined in the details, in how we want to play. But the most important bit is our game. — Xabi Alonso

The 44-year-old Alonso said one of his priorities was to establish a clear identity and unite the squad before the new season.

“To be part of that process, how we want to play, how we want to approach a game, that’s my goal,” Alonso said. “That’s what I am looking forward to with the whole squad.”

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign at Fulham on August 24.

Reuters