Glasner warns ‘no button to press’ for Forest success

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Oliver Glasner believes the foundations are in place for Nottingham Forest to make a sound start to the new Premier League season — even though there is “no button to press” that will guarantee success.

Glasner succeeded Vitor Pereira as Forest manager earlier this month after a successful stint in charge of Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The 51-year-old Austrian guided Palace to the 2025 FA Cup and last season’s European Conference League, the first two major trophies won by the south London club.

He left Selhurst Park after a dispute over transfer policy.

He has arrived at the City Ground with Forest looking to improve on a 16th-place finish in last season’s Premier League, and with the two-time European champions rebuilding after the sale of England midfielder Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

“For me, it is very important that it is exciting and challenging. I believe us all together — the staff, the players, the fans, the leadership of the club — we can be really competitive in the Premier League, which makes me excited,” Glasner told Forest TV.

This is a traditional club with a fantastic fanbase and a very ambitious owner who wants to take a step forward. The squad is very interesting, so those were the main reasons for me wanting to join Nottingham Forest — Oliver Glasner

“There is no button to press that automatically makes it happen. It is a daily thing that will progress over the coming weeks, which is what we have started.

“The people are what is most important and that is what gives me a lot of confidence for this project. I have met great people. You can have the best stadium, the best training ground, but if you don’t have the right people it doesn’t work.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis went through four managers last season, with Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche all sacked before Pereira was hired in February.

A diplomatic Glasner said: “This is a traditional club with a fantastic fanbase and a very ambitious owner who wants to take a step forward. The squad is very interesting, so those were the main reasons for me wanting to join Nottingham Forest.

“The club is on a good run since promotion a few years ago and playing in the semifinal of the Europa League [last season]. It is important to get some consistency and battle regularly for the top half of the league.

“We know how competitive the Premier League is. It is one thing to talk about it, but it is something else to deliver, but that is what we will start on now.” — AFP

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