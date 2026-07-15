United sign Villa midfielder Tielemans

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Youri Tielemans of Belgium during the World Cup quarterfinal match against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10 2026, in Inglewood, California. Picture:

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Manchester United have announced the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £35m (R768.5m).

The 29-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, recently returned from the World Cup, where he captained Belgium to the quarterfinals.

He is the club’s third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea and goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds.

“It’s hard to describe how proud I am to join Manchester United,” Tielemans said.

“Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more.

“The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear.

“We are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox described Tielemans as one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League in recent years.

United have prioritised midfield strengthening after the departure of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s knee ligament injury sustained at the World Cup

“He has all the technical qualities, and the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United,” he said.

Tielemans joined Villa in 2023 on a free transfer from Leicester, with whom he won the FA Cup.

He played a key role for Unai Emery’s team, who qualified for the Champions League and won the Europa League last season. He missed Belgium’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the last eight of the World Cup with an injury.

United have prioritised midfield strengthening after the departure of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s knee ligament injury sustained at the World Cup. T

he club announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Santos from Chelsea on Monday for a reported fee of £50m (R1bn).

United finished third in the Premier League last season under new manager Michael Carrick, qualifying for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Belgium international Leandro Trossard is set to move to Turkish club Besiktas from Arsenal, the Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

“We have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard,” Arsenal said in a statement.

The 31-year-old forward has been permitted to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical.

Besiktas confirmed the club “have initiated transfer negotiations. Trossard will arrive in Istanbul tonight to undergo medical examinations and complete the transfer process”.

Trossard joined Arsenal in January 2023 from Brighton on a deal until 2027 worth £21m plus add-ons.

He scored 36 goals in 174 appearances at Arsenal, helping Mikel Arteta’s side win last season’s Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Belgium reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, with Trossard scoring twice. Last crowned Turkish champions in 2021, the “Black Eagles” had strengthened their ranks in early June with the arrival of manager Vincenzo Italiano. — AFP

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