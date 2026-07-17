Mix of experience and youth as Banyana coach Ellis names Wafcon squad

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Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis named a 26-player squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Friday that contained a blend of experience and youth.

Stalwarts such as goalkeepers Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, defenders Lebohang Ramalepe and Bambanani Mbane, midfielders Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, Linda Motlhalo, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni and Robyn Moodaly-Salgado and forwards Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana form a hugely experienced core of the team.

Jane will captain the squad announced at the official send-off at the headquarters of Banyana sponsors Sasol in Sandton.

Those much-capped performers have formed the backbone of Ellis’s combinations that won the Wafcon for the first time in Morocco in 2022 and became the first South African senior national team to progress past a World Cup group stage in Australasia in 2023.

📋 𝔹𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝔹𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕒 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 🖊️#BanyanaBanyana squad announcement for the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026!



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🌐 SABC+#SABCSportFootball #WAFCON2026 https://t.co/P5imPKJoNd — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 17, 2026

Ellis has also needed to refresh her combination in the past two years and the squad includes an injection of youth and newer blood in players such as defenders Lonathemba Mhlongo, Khutso Pila and Antonia Maponya, midfielder Isabella Ludwig and forwards Nthabiseng Majiya, 22, and 18-year-old Zoe October.

The 2022 Wafcon returns to Morocco where it will be staged from July 26 to August 16.

The tournament was delayed from its original March time slot as Morocco dithered as hosts over various issues and with the Confederation of African Football having failed to announce fixtures and venues and arrange accreditations weeks before the original kickoff.

Ellis said the delay had not necessarily adversely affected Banyana’s preparations.

“I think it’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise. It’s given is some time to look at a few more of the players,” she said.

In 16 days, history expands. For the first time, 16 nations will battle for African glory. 🏆#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/bwMvz5PYDV — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 10, 2026

“Now that we’re almost about to travel the mood is really high. The players are really excited and the staff is also really looking forward to it.

“The selection has been tough; that’s taken a bit of a strain on us. But finally we’re going to Wafcon soon and continuing with our preparations to be ready for the first game.”

South Africa are in Group B with Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania.

Banyana open their tournament against Tanzania in Casablanca on July 27.

South Africa, then defending champions, finished fourth at the last Wafcon in 2025, also in Morocco. Banyana lost 2-1 to eventual champions Nigeria in the semifinals and lost on penalties to Ghana in the third-place playoff.

Banyana Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Asanda Hadebe, Bambanani Mbane, Antonia Maponya, Khutso Pila, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, Linda Motlhalo, Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Isabella Ludwig, Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Amogelang Motau

Forwards: Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, Ronnel Donnelly, Nthabiseng Majiya, Zoe October

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