Peefa ready to host third annual edition pre-season soccer tournament

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Luyanda Ncwadi, Peefa president, hands over the trophy to last year's champions' captain, Lucky Kala of Mighty Warriors

Organisers say it’s all systems go for the annual Port Elizabeth East Football Association (Peefa) and Mwalimu Youth Development Foundation juniors and seniors pre-season tournament 2026 edition.

Peefa president Luyanda Ncwadi said the event’s official launch and draw will take place at Ikwezi Lomso Comprehensive School Hall on Saturday (2pm).

Fixtures will be played on the Veeplass Turf and Kwadwesi Field simultaneously.

The juniors will kick off the much-anticipated tournament on Sunday, with the seniors’ event happening on August 22.

“We have 22 U13 teams, 21 U15 teams and 25 senior teams participating at this year’s tournament,” Ncwadi said.

“This event started in 2024 with only juniors sponsored by the foundation, partnering with our LFA (PEEFA).

“It serves as a beacon of hope for our players, young and old, plus clubs, who also play a major role in players’ development.

“As we all understand, our players and clubs are from locations, from areas with minimal means of survival, who are mostly challenged by social ills of drugs and alcohol abuse, with crime that has a centre stage in our communities.

“This tournament will also assist clubs to raise funds for their new season’s registrations and subscription fees starting in the first week of October.

“Most importantly, it will benefit players in terms of their development in various skills and their growth path in football.

Clubs will use the tournament as pre-season as they are preparing for the new season.

“This is the 3rd year of the Peefa and Mwalimu Youth Development Foundation tournament.

“In 2024 it was only juniors, and last year we only hosted seniors; now all divisions are taking part in this year’s prestigious tournament that is also supported by one new partner, Hollywood Bets.”

Ncwadi said the most exciting thing about this year’s edition is the inclusion of juniors, as they are the priority in their football development plan.

“We are also excited that we are partnering with Hollywood Bets, as their presence will additionally give more hope and light to our players that their dreams will come true.

“Fans can expect very competitive and exciting matches from juniors to seniors this year. We urge all of them to come and support their clubs. We also call all parents to come and support their youngsters.

“We would like to thank the Mwalimu Youth Development Foundation and Hollywood Bets for supporting Peefa to ensure that the LFA reaches its desired place in society.”

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