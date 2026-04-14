Lawu ready to expand horizons in music industry

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After the successful release of his single ‘Welcome KuGompo’, Cebo Lawu has been accepted into the Music Business Lab Programme.

After the successful release of his single, Welcome KuGompo, Mdantsane artist Cebo Lawu’s music career is on the move after he was accepted into the Music Business Lab Programme.

The initiative is designed to equip artists with critical industry knowledge and strategies for expanding into international markets.

It is hosted by the Soul Candi Institute of Music and funded through a bursary by the South African Music Rights Organisation.

It aims to help artists understand the business side of music, with a strong focus on publishing, copyright and expanding into international markets.

Lawu is among 70 applicants selected from across the country to take part in the programme, which opened for applications in February.

The selection process was highly competitive, with a large number of aspiring musicians and industry practitioners applying.

He received feedback just a few weeks later.

“I got a positive response confirming my acceptance after a competitive selection process. It was a proud moment for me.”

To be considered, applicants had to show active involvement in the music industry through songwriting, production or other areas of the business.

They also needed to present a strong motivation, a portfolio of work and a clear commitment to learning more about music publishing and rights management.

The bursary covers the cost of the programme which includes training, study materials and access to industry experts.

Participants will also benefit from workshops as well as mentorship and networking opportunities within the music publishing space.

“The bursary is a big help because it allows us to focus on learning without worrying about the financial side,” Lawu said.

The programme will run over three months, offering structured learning sessions, practical exercises and opportunities to engage with professionals in the industry.

It brings together participants from different parts of the country, making it a national initiative that promotes diversity and collaboration.

I see myself having completed the outcomes of the initiative already; that is how grateful and excited I am — Cebo Lawu, artist

Lawu said he was eager to make the most of the opportunity.

“I am hoping to gain deeper knowledge of music publishing, especially understanding copyright and royalties.

“I want to be in a better position to manage my music catalogue and build a sustainable career.”

He said his long-term goal went beyond personal success.

“I also want to use what I learn to help other artists in my community so they can understand their rights and grow in the industry.”

His decision to apply for the programme was driven by a desire to grow beyond being just a recording artist.

“I have been in the music space for some time, and I realised that understanding the business side is just as important as making music.

“It is important to know how to protect your work and make sure it reaches its full value.”

Through the programme, participants will gain practical insights into key areas such as copyright law, royalty streams, publishing agreements and contract literacy.

They will also learn about metadata, rights management and how to explore both local and international opportunities.

For Lawu, the opportunity symbolises not just a personal breakthrough but a chance to strengthen his place in the industry and open doors for future growth.

“This is a stepping stone for me — it’s about building a career that lasts, and making sure I move forward with the right knowledge.”

The programme starts this week.

“I see myself having completed the outcomes of the initiative already; that is how grateful and excited I am,” Lawu said.

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