‘Aunty Bridgette’ — legal eagle with a heart of gold

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‘WHERE I NEED TO BE’: Daily Dispatch Local Heroes nominee Bridgette Beetge-Magnus, affectionately known as 'Aunty Bridgette', has dedicated her time and energy to helping the residents at the McClelland Adult Centre in Amalinda.

For the past seven years, legal professional Bridgette Beetge-Magnus has dedicated much of her time to supporting intellectually impaired residents at the McClelland Adult Centre in Amalinda.

The 51-year-old serves as chair and volunteer at the nonprofit centre, which is home to 63 permanent residents and eight “dailies” who attend structured programmes, including exercise sessions, skills development and choir activities.

Though she does not manage the centre’s daily operations, Beetge-Magnus, who has been nominated for a Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award, plays a hands-on role in helping to keep it running, from overseeing its finances to assisting with challenges involving residents and staff.

Many of the residents come from vulnerable backgrounds and rely on social grants.

While the families of some residents contribute fees, the centre faces a monthly funding shortfall of more than R100,000.

“It’s my biggest role to make sure the centre can continue, and if we lose this place, what happens to all of our vulnerable people?” she said.

Keeping the centre afloat requires ongoing fundraising.

Beetge-Magnus works with local Rotary clubs and also organises her own fundraising initiatives, including hosting events at her home and collecting donated books for resale.

Every contribution matters and she makes a point of acknowledging residents and sponsors who support the centre, often through social media.

Her connection with residents extends beyond administration.

Known affectionately as “Aunty Bridgette”, she visits regularly, checking living spaces and spending time with residents.

These visits are often filled with simple but meaningful interactions.

“When the girls’ TV broke, we made a plan to get them a new one, and it’s those little things that make a difference.”

She also takes part in many of the centre’s activities, including choir events and fun runs hosted by her husband’s shop.

The outings, during which participants are issued with party packs and branded T-shirts, have become popular among the centre’s residents. Some even perform dances at her home-based fundraising events.

Despite her demanding legal career, Beetge-Magnus believes community involvement is essential.

“At some stage in your life, you need to be actively involved in a charity or nonprofit; if you’re not, your existence is not complete.”

Her involvement with the centre began unexpectedly during a work-related visit.

“Something just pulled at my heart and said this is where I need to be,” she said.

That sense of purpose continues to guide her work.

While financial support is important, she believes being personally involved makes the greatest difference.

“It would be easy to just donate money every month, but it’s about being involved, about really caring for the residents and the community.”

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She also ensures surplus donations are shared with other organisations, including old age homes and groups such as Breath of Life.

Having operated since the 1950s, the McClelland Adult Centre remains an important support centre in the community.

“It’s in your makeup, and I’ve always been a giving person,” Beetge-Magnus said.

Carolyn Mason, who nominated Beetge-Magnus, described her as a compassionate leader dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people.

Beetge-Magnus is a director at Bax Kaplan Russell Incorporated with 24 years of legal experience specialising in forensic labour and family law.

“She introduced ‘Operation Donkey’, bringing therapy animals to support residents’ wellbeing.

“Bridgette also drives fundraising efforts to sustain the centre, encouraging strong community involvement,” Mason said.

“Her leadership, marked by humility and compassion, has made a lasting impact both in her profession and in improving the lives of vulnerable people in East London.”

Jenny Malhaber, whose son Robert lives at the centre, said the facility had provided a caring and stable environment for him.

“Robert has been at the centre for a few years now. He arrived around the same time as the manager, Gus Dreher, and he is very happy there.

“It’s a well-run centre,” she said.

She is always organising fundraisers and projects for the residents

She described Beetge-Magnus as deeply committed to the wellbeing of its residents.

“McClelland is very fortunate to have someone like Bridgette,” Malhaber said.

“She is amazing and a real asset to the centre. She is self-made and has everyone’s best interests at heart.”

According to Malhaber, Beetge-Magnus is constantly working to improve life at the centre.

“She is always organising fundraisers and projects for the residents.

“As the chairlady of the board, she gives up her time and truly serves McClelland,” she said.

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