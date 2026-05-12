Mdantsane woman feeds 200 every week from her garage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuyiswa Mnyabiso, 53, founder of God is Able feeding centre, a soup kitchen that caters for over 200 in Mdantsane NU 10 on Wednesdays.

In 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when many families were struggling to put food on the table, Vuyisa Mnyabiso started the God is Able Feeding Centre in Mdantsane.

What began as a small effort to support about 50 families has since grown into a lifeline for hundreds in her community.

Today, the nonprofit organisation provides meals to more than 200 people every Wednesday, from 1pm, operating from the garage of Mnyabiso’s home, which she has turned into a cooking and serving space.

“Seeing what the situation had done to the families around me tore me apart, and even though I did not have much, I just had to do something,” she said.

While she and her family were still trying to organise support, help came quickly.

“The first person to respond was Terrence Figlan, who grew up here but is now based in Johannesburg.

“He donated R100,000 for food parcels,” Mnyabiso said.

She added that Gift of the Givers also stepped in as a donor and continued to support the initiative.

The feeding scheme serves people of all ages, though many beneficiaries are pensioners on chronic medication and unemployed people who do not qualify for government assistance.

“We have people who are not considered employable according to government benchmarks, but they are also not yet 60 years old to qualify for the Sassa old age grant,” she said.

“We also include people struggling with substance abuse, as well as school pupils, many of whom come from homes with no income at all.”

Mnyabiso said the meals were served at a specific time so that children arriving home from school could get something to eat.

For some, it was the only meal they would have that day.

“For many of our people, this is the only meal they have, and that is why we would love to be able to provide food every day,” she said.

LOCAL HEROES LOGO (SUPPLIED)

Her motivation, she said, came from knowing that even small acts of kindness could make a meaningful difference.

“There is a Bible scripture that says, ‘love your neighbour as you love yourself’, and for me that means including everyone, even those rejected and excluded by society,” she said.

“I believe this is my calling. It is something I have been assigned to do while I am still on this earth, and I trust that God will provide.”

One of the beneficiaries, Yonela Tsewu, 42, has been relying on the feeding scheme since 2023.

Unemployed and raising children, she said the support had made a real difference in her household.

“What is nice is that the food we get includes vegetables too, and they cook enough to keep us full for a long time,” she said.

“We are very grateful for the initiative and wish it could grow even bigger.”

With no fanfare, she uses what she has to feed children, the unemployed and the elderly, treating each person with dignity and respect

Mnyabiso’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. She was nominated for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Award by Akhanani Mtekeli, who described her as a pillar of hope in NU10, Mdantsane.

“Every Wednesday, Sisi Vuyisa transforms her yard into a place of warmth and nourishment,” Mtekeli said.

“With no fanfare, she uses what she has to feed children, the unemployed and the elderly, treating each person with dignity and respect.”

The meals typically include soup, beans, pap, rice and sometimes fruit, depending on donations.

Despite ongoing challenges, Mnyabiso continues her work, often using her own pension money when donations fall short and negotiating with local shops for discounted supplies.

Her impact extends beyond feeding people.

According to Mtekeli, teachers have noticed improved concentration among children who benefit from the meals, while local clinics have reported fewer hunger-related health issues.

Some young people who once caused trouble in the area now volunteer at the centre, learning the value of helping others.

Mtekeli said Mnyabiso’s work reflected the true spirit of ubuntu — compassion, unity and shared humanity.

“She shows that you don’t need wealth or recognition to make a difference,” she said.

“Through her actions, the community feels more connected and hopeful.

“She reminds us all that change starts with what we have.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch