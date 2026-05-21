Levelling the playing fields for Eastern Cape’s rural children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asekho Motabene says she established the Sonke Development Agency in 2020 to help provide young children with foundational learning opportunities.

When Asekho Motabene became aware of the burning need for early childhood development initiatives in rural areas, she established the Sikhula Sonke Development Agency in 2020.

The agency, a nonprofit organisation, aims to promote foundational learning opportunities for young children.

Motabene, a Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards nominee, said her experience as a development worker exposed her to the struggles children faced in rural communities in the Eastern Cape.

“I realised that some rural areas do not have ECD centres at all.

“When I started speaking to communities, I found that many children were going straight to primary school without even knowing colours, how to hold a pen or basic learning skills.”

As a result, many little ones in outlying areas were already behind their peers in towns and cities by the time they reached grade 1.

“We are trying to make sure that every child, especially rural children, has access to quality ECD services and resources so that they are not disadvantaged from the beginning,” she said

(SUPPLIED)

Since its operation, Sikhula Sonke has helped 16 communities in the Buffalo City Metro and six in Middledrift.

Motabene partners with communities to identify areas without early learning centres while also helping to improve established centres.

“We take them through what we call the Sikhula Sonke journey, where we do a 360 degree assessment to check what they need and how we can support them,” she said.

The organisation supports centres through training, nutrition programmes, educational resources and parenting programmes.

“We believe that parents and ECD teachers are the ones who shape the development of a child,” she said.

Sikhula Sonke operates with a team of four women, who often use their own money to support activities in communities.

“We are not bothered by the number of people in the team. We are bothered by what we can do for the community,” Motabene said.

Though the organisation does not have regular sponsors, it works with several partners.

The Lunchbox Fund provides breakfast and lunch for children at the centres it supports, while other organisations assist with educational resources, LEGO play materials and infrastructure support.

What motivates me is the hope that South Africa can become a better place

Motabene said the work was a daily commitment, with the team regularly travelling to different communities to assist centres facing challenges such as poor infrastructure and a lack of toilets.

“What motivates me is the hope that South Africa can become a better place.

“The Eastern Cape has a lot of potential, and I believe we need to do our best while we can,” she said.

Head of programmes and volunteer Phiwe Raqa said she joined Sikhula Sonke in 2024 after previously working with it through another ECD programme.

“We share the same vision and passion for child development. That is why I decided to become part of the organisation that wants to bring change in our communities.”

Raqa said working with Sikhula Sonke opened her eyes to the dire need for early childhood programmes in some areas.

“There are still areas where children go straight from home to grade 1 without any preparation.

“If we do not lay the correct foundation from the beginning, how do we expect them to succeed later in life?”

Raqa said community involvement played a major role in the success of the programme.

“If the community does not see the need for the programme, there is no way we can succeed.

“Stakeholder engagement and willingness from the community are very important.”

Phumza Lawana, who nominated Motabene for the Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards, praised her dedication in helping neglected communities.

“Her kindness to sacrifice her time and resources to ensure the betterment of the livelihoods of people who are often neglected deserves to be recognised,” she said.

“She deserves to be given her flowers while she can still smell them because not everyone is willing to travel and make calls just to help people in need.”

Community member Nothandekile Madondile, whose two-year-old grandson attends the Sikhula Sonke programme, said she had noticed a big improvement in his development.

“He is now able to count, knows the days of the week and is very active because his brain is stimulated with age-appropriate and interactive learning,” she said.

“My only wish is for a proper preschool so they can stop using the community hall because it is not child friendly.”

Trainee Sinako Mayo, 28, said the programme also created opportunities for unemployed young people.

“Not only has it given me purpose, but it has also helped me work with different children with different personalities,” she said.

In the Buffalo City Metro’s Mooiplaas area, where Sikhula Sonke is active, Khwenxura Ward 4 councillor Mzoli Twani welcomed the initiative, saying it would greatly benefit the small community.

“This is a small area with a population of about 200 people but many children and very limited resources, so this programme makes a huge difference,” he said.

“It is even better that the organisation works hand-in-hand with parents and guardians because that helps ensure the successful development of children.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch