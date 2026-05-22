Preparing children for the future through sport

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Luqmaan Ismail said his work with non-profit organisation EduSport helps teach children important virtues like discipline, trust and positive thinking.

Losing his father to drug addiction and suicide motivated Luqmaan Ismail, 34, to dedicate his life to helping young people through sport and life skills programmes in Mdantsane, Duncan Village, and surrounding areas.

Ismail joined the EduSport non-profit organisation in 2025 after first visiting KuGompo City in 2024 while working with a Cape Town sports foundation.

“I saw EduSport, where things were happening, but I felt there could be more impact,” Ismail said.

The Cape Town-born rugby coach moved to the city with his wife and newborn baby to become programme head and director at EduSport, founded by previous Dispatch Local Hero Jono Kruger in 2022.

Today, EduSport works with more than 1,300 primary school pupils across Mdantsane, Duncan Village and surrounding areas through rugby, netball, soccer and literacy programmes.

“We run programmes called Coaching in a Box for morning sessions where we help schools with their physical training (PT) periods,” Ismail said.

He said many schools in the area did not have teachers available to run proper physical education lessons.

“Our coaches take boys and girls out of the classroom to run rugby and netball skill sessions and identify children who show potential, but we also want every child to have the opportunity to be developed,” he said.

In the afternoons, children attend the Cubs Academy, where they receive intensive rugby and netball coaching and life skills lessons.

“Not all of our kids are going to become Springboks, but sport teaches discipline, respect, trust and positive thinking,” Ismail said.

“We use sport as a tool to prepare children for the future.”

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EduSport has 24 coaches, with 12 in Mdantsane and 12 in Duncan Village.

The organisation partners with literacy organisation Izibalo and counselling service Thethanati to support children beyond sport.

“We work with qualified social workers because some of our children deal with difficult situations at home and need proper counselling.”

The organisation is funded by companies including Mercedes-Benz, Moldenhauer, The Cove and the Automotive Learning Academy.

Ismail said the work was deeply personal.

“I grew up in a house where my father was a drug addict and very abusive to my mother,” he said.

“When he passed away, rugby was the only thing that helped develop me as a person.”

At the age of 12, rugby earned Ismail a scholarship and later allowed him to play professional rugby and travel overseas.

“There was a time when I asked myself what my purpose was,” he said.

“I felt God telling me my story matters and I should inspire and encourage young people.”

He has already left an indelible mark on thousands of lives through leadership camps, coaching of sports, development training and relationship building

One of EduSport’s proudest achievements this year was seeing a young boy from Mdantsane, Kwakhanya Masa, selected for the Border under-12 rugby team.

“The parents never thought their child would reach that level,” Ismail said.

“Our coaches become mentors, teachers and role models.”

Ismail said his difficult upbringing continued to motivate him.

“Yesterday might not have been a good day, but today is another opportunity to make a difference,” he said.

“The real heroes are the guys that work on the ground, the coaches.

“Some people think they work for me, but we work together as a team to achieve what we want with the kids.”

Kruger, who nominated Ismail for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said from the moment Ismail arrived at EduSport, he had immersed himself into the mission of empowering young people.

“It’s not easy to move your wife and newly-born child across the country to a new career and community, but Luq has done so with great passion and enthusiasm,” he said.

“He has a burning conviction that sport has the power to change the world, and his contribution to youth from all walks of life within our province has been astounding.

“He has already left an indelible mark on thousands of lives through leadership camps, coaching of sports, development training and relationship building.”

Goodwin Hiber, 23, from Duncan Village, who started as one of the players and is now a coach, said: “I started in 2022, when it had just started in Mdantsane. At first I was sceptical, but I joined anyway.

“The transition from being one of the players to coaching came naturally, as I have my own soccer team in my community, where I organise matches.”

He said the initiative helped, as they received stipends which help them sustain themselves.

“I was not planning to coach full-time, but [did so with] the assistance I received from EduSport, especially financially, considering how we are all facing economic hardships.

“For EduSport, I wish for more growth, participation and volunteers.”

One of the under-13 netball players said she enjoyed being part of the team.

“Through sport here, we get to travel to other places and meet other people, and that gives us hope that one day we will even get to play in other provinces,” she said.

“I hope more people support EduSport, because it encourages us to participate in sport instead of doing bad things.”

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