Pride restored in Pefferville as passionate resident refuses to give up

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Timothy September helping with maintenance at Pefferville Primary school. September has been engaged in various community uplift projects for a number of years in order to restore pride in his home.

After returning to the Pefferville community where he grew up, Timothy September was struck by how much the area had changed.

Instead of accepting the decline he saw around him, September decided to act.

Through his church, he began leading small community upliftment projects focused on cleaning campaigns, school improvements and supporting feeding schemes.

In September 2022, he started outreach work after noticing what he described as a growing loss of hope among young people in the area.

“I grew up in Pefferville back in the 70s and 80s, and the place was amazing,” he said.

“When I came back years later, I could see the loss of hope in many young people.

“The state of the area was no longer inspiring them to believe something good could come out of Pefferville.”

He said the goal was to restore pride and a sense of ownership within the community.

“We identify things within the community that need attention and then we create projects around them, with the involvement of the community itself,” he said.

“The idea is to create ownership and pride in what happens within the area.”

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September and his five-member team have already completed several projects, including cleaning campaigns and support for local feeding schemes through donations and partnerships.

Although they do not run feeding schemes directly, they assist organisations already providing meals to vulnerable residents.

One of their major projects is at Pefferville Primary School, which they have adopted as a community project.

The team recently completed work on the school grounds and is now renovating the bathrooms.

“We have just completed setting up the grass at the school, and now we are renovating the bathrooms,” September said.

“The next project is creating a sports net for the school with the help of sponsors who are donating poles and balls.”

He said improving the school environment could help create opportunities for pupils and encourage greater community involvement.

“The idea is to create opportunities where the school can host sports events and invite other schools so children can enjoy their day at school,” he said.

September said projects were carefully planned and completed with the help of volunteers and sponsors.

Funding comes mainly from the church, his own contributions and local businesses donating materials and services.

“We don’t have regular donors,” he said.

“Most of the funding comes from the church, my own contribution and sponsors who partner with us for specific projects.”

Although the group currently focuses on one school, September said there were plans to expand to others.

“The plan is definitely to move on to other schools and continue doing the same kind of work,” he said.

Residents have become familiar with his efforts over the years, even giving him a nickname.

“They call me the Blesskopastor,” he said with a laugh.

Lihle Miles, who nominated September for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said he had become a role model in the community.

“He started by taking on yard work in nearby schools, cleaning spaces and restoring dignity,” Miles said.

“Instead of keeping the opportunity to himself, he extended it to others, bringing in young men who were unemployed and giving them a chance to do something instead of sitting at home, which gave them a sense of purpose.”

Miles said residents were beginning to regain a sense of community pride.

“He is not driven by recognition or reward, and much of their work is done freely, purely out of a desire to make a difference,” he said.

“His actions speak of compassion, responsibility and leadership in its truest form.”

Pefferville Primary School deputy principal Juanita Alexander described September as an angel sent from heaven.

“When Mr September came to the school three weeks ago, we had no relationship, but he assessed the whole school and started by cutting the grass that children didn’t even feel safe walking on,” she said.

She said that September had then organised sponsors and volunteers to renovate pupil toilets and improve the school’s sports facilities.

“Our netball courts now have new poles and visible markings; the soccer and rugby fields are also in great condition, all thanks to Mr September and his team,” Alexander said.

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