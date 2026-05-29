‘How do you teach digital literacy to a hungry child?’

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Nyara Youth Development founder Robyn Mafanya is helping children and young adults in rural communities access education, skills development and opportunities for a brighter future.

Disturbed by the desperate socioeconomic circumstances in her village, Robyn Mafanya founded the Nyara Youth Development nonprofit organisation to help children and young adults gain access to education, skills and opportunities.

After leaving her life in Cape Town during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mafanya launched the NPO in 2021, running it from her family’s farm in Nyara Villages, near Haga Haga and Mooiplaas.

“I was born and bred here, then I went overseas for two years when I was 18.

“When I came back, the place was desolate,” Mafanya said.

“Since I have always been passionate about community development, I obtained my bachelor’s in community development and later a master’s in development, education and global learning.

“I always wanted to start my own NGO.”

She said returning home during the pandemic highlighted how urgently intervention was needed in underserved rural communities.

The organisation’s name is derived from the villages where it operates.

“From my research, Nyara actually means blossoming flower, which I also felt is appropriate to what I’m trying to achieve,” she said.

“I want all of these underserved rural children to become who they dream to be, to give them purpose and hope and a future.”

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Mafanya said the organisation initially focused on digital literacy and internet access.

It later introduced Wi-Fi and technology programmes to improve opportunities for children.

However, she soon realised technology alone could not solve the deeper social challenges affecting families.

“How do you teach digital literacy to a child who is hungry, who can’t comprehend certain things, that there’s abuse at home or substance abuse?”

Nyara Youth Development later expanded into a full after-school programme supporting children academically, emotionally and socially.

The NPO’s staff now tutor pupils from grades one to seven in mathematics and English while also offering sports programmes, psychosocial support and life-skills training.

“Our tutors are all trained in how to hold space for children,” Mafanya said.

“They train on emotional aid, how to reduce stress in the body and recognise it and refer children to counsellors.”

Nyara Youth Development’s programmes operate under the “Leap Ladder” model.

“The L is for learn, the E is for energise, the A is for aid, and the P is for progress,” she said.

While the learn, energise and aid programmes focus mainly on children and teenagers, the progress programme targets adults aged between 18 and 35.

One of the NPO’s key projects supports 150 rural women through entrepreneurship training aimed at helping them build businesses and become financially independent.

Nyara Youth Development also runs the National Youth Service Stipend Programme.

Mafanya said 420 young people participated last year, and she planned to sign up 1,000 this year.

The programme places young people at partner organisations where they gain work experience and skills training.

“The purpose is that they can put it on their CV and then get a job after that,” she said.

Mafanya said Nyara Youth Development also offered work-readiness training, entrepreneurship support and digital literacy programmes.

In 2025, about half of the participants either secured permanent employment or continued studying.

“Last year we actually reached 50%, so half of them were permanently employed or studying further.”

The NPO also runs gender-based violence awareness campaigns, women’s health drives and agricultural training focused on food security and sustainable farming.

Produce grown through the agricultural projects helps feed the children who attend the programmes.

“We feed them a meal every day, and on Saturdays we run a soup kitchen,” Mafanya said.

“At least 150 to 200 kids come on a Saturday. They get a warm meal and we do fun activities with them.”

Mafanya said funding remained one of the organisation’s biggest obstacles.

“Though we currently have a few sponsors, trying to get funding a few years in advance is the most difficult thing,” she said.

The NPO employs 16 permanent staff members, including tutors, coaches, programme co-ordinators and agricultural workers.

Mafanya said her greatest reward was seeing young people regain confidence and hope.

“When I started, many of the children said they don’t have any hope to do anything; my goal is to show them that they can achieve their goals.”

Kanyo Ndlela, who nominated Mafanya for a Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Award, praised the NPO’s work.

“The organisation is dedicated to strengthening rural communities by upskilling both individuals and local leaders to create meaningful, long-lasting social and economic transformation,” Ndlela said.

He said the nonprofit also focused on promoting food security and youth entrepreneurship.

“It is not often that you find someone who goes out of their way to help other people nowadays, so we are very grateful.”

Anita Mela, 27, who now works as a grade 6 tutor, said joining some of the programmes offered by Nyara Youth Development had changed her life.

“When I went to the centre, the intention was to draft my CV, but I ended up as a gardener in one of the programmes two years ago,” she said.

“I then registered in a six-month tutoring programme, and I was fortunate to secure permanent employment as a tutor while running businesses.”

Mela said working with children had helped her discover a passion she never knew she had.

“Robyn always goes out of her way to improve the livelihoods of people in the village,” she said.

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