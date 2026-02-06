Security stepped up as lawyer quits Lusikisiki massacre trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men stand accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial. In 2024, 18 people were shot dead in two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village. In the dock in the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki are Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP ” Ndende and Mzukisi Ndamase. File picture

Security around the Lusikisiki massacre trial has been dramatically tightened after a second defence lawyer withdrew from the case, citing fears for his life.

Advocate Mthuthuzeli Xozwa, who represented accused Siphosoxolo Myekethe, informed Mthatha high court judge Richard Brooks on Thursday that he was pulling out of the trial for security reasons.

Xozwa becomes the second lawyer to withdraw mid-trial, following attorney Xolile Babane’s earlier exit on similar grounds.

His withdrawal comes at a critical stage of the proceedings, as the court is dealing with confession statements by several accused, three of whom are challenging their admissibility on claims they were obtained under duress.

Following Xozwa’s announcement, security in and around the courtroom was significantly increased.

K9 units, the National Intervention Unit and public order policing were deployed, alongside plainclothes officers from the violent and serious crimes unit.

Correctional services special forces were also visible, escorting and guarding the accused, while additional security was assigned to protect the presiding judge.

Sniffer dogs conducted sweeps of the courtroom before proceedings began, with strict body searches introduced and access limited to a controlled number of spectators.

Xozwa did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but confirmed he had informed his client of his decision to withdraw.

Myekethe is one of six men facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, relating to the killing of 18 people in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, in September 2024.

The accused are Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.

Ndende is represented by attorney Mawande Nokwali, Hintsa by attorney Zama Somahela, Vuma by attorney Velile Mgcotyelwa and Nomdlembu by attorney Jongithemba Hanise.

The trial took a chilling turn on Thursday as Vuma’s confession was read into the court record, detailing how the group allegedly carried out the massacre using AK-47 rifles.

Family members wept openly as the brutal account was presented, describing how gunmen stormed neighbouring homesteads and opened fire on unarmed victims — most of them women.

A two-month-old baby survived the attack and was later found lying in blood among the bodies.

He was like a father to me. He told me someone needed to be killed at Lusikisiki Taxi Rank — Songezo Vuma, accused

Vuma’s statement was read by provincial commercial crimes unit officer Mthuthuzeli Mohamet, who recorded the confession in January at police headquarters in Zwelitsha near Qonce.

In the statement, Vuma said he had received a call from alleged mastermind Ndamase while in Kokstad shortly before the killings.

“He was like a father to me. He told me someone needed to be killed at Lusikisiki Taxi Rank,” Vuma said.

He told the court he travelled to Ntlenzi village in Flagstaff, where he collected three AK-47 rifles from the home of state witness Zenande Paya, adding them to one he already possessed.

“I then drove to Ngobozana village to Mzukisi’s home. It was hours after his brother Bhongo had been shot at his house,” he said.

Vuma said he later went to Mamfengwini in the Mthimde area to fetch Myekethe.

“Ndamase called again and said he was bringing Bonga Hintsa and Aphiwe Ndende from Port Shepstone.

“They arrived the next day. Lwando Abi also came from East London,” he said.

The group, he claimed, performed a ritual involving muti before carrying out the attack.

“They washed with muti and ate meat mixed with muti,” he said.

Vuma implicated several of his co-accused as gunmen who fired on the victims at close range.

The confession has sent shockwaves through the community and intensified tension inside the courtroom.

Several defence lawyers are opposing the admission of their clients’ statements, alleging they were assaulted and coerced by police.

— Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, police spokesperson

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the SAPS had not received any formal complaints regarding threats against legal representatives involved in the trial.

“No such cases have been reported to the SAPS for investigation,” Gantana said.

“Court security falls under the department of justice, but the SAPS provides protection to witnesses through our witness protection unit following a formal application.

“We also have operational security plans for the trial which are regularly reviewed.”

She urged anyone with information about threats to report them immediately.

The trial continues amid heavy security and mounting tension as the court prepares to hear further challenges to the admissibility of confession evidence.

