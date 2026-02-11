Seven killed in three-car pile-up near Qonce

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after the fatal crash outside Qonce on Wednesday.

Seven people — including a minor — were killed in a crash involving three cars on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce on Wednesday.

Five victims of the crash died at the scene.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Hilux bakkie carrying six occupants collided with the side of a Mercedes-Benz sedan before proceeding to crash into another bakkie, a Nissan Navara,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“Five occupants of the Hilux and both occupants of the Nissan Navara died at the scene.

“The three occupants of the Mercedes-Benz survived, with two sustaining injuries and subsequently transported to Grey Hospital for medical treatment.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life on our roads,” he said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

“This devastating incident is yet another reminder to all road users to exercise maximum caution, patience, and responsible behaviour at all times.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch