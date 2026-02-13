School principal, four family members among seven killed in Qonce crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fezeka principal Nana Niccolette Msutwana died in an accident on the N2 between Peddie and Qonce on Wednesday.

A Peddie school principal and four of her family members are among seven people who died in a crash involving three cars on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce on Wednesday, the Eastern Cape education department has confirmed.

Nana Niccolette Msutwana, 57, served as Fezeka Primary School principal for seven years, having joined the department on February 4 in 1991.

In a social media post announcing Msutwana’s death, the department described her as “a dedicated educator and inspirational leader”.

The department extended condolences to Msutwana’s family and the school.

Social media users described Msutwana’s passing as a major blow, saying she was always willing to assist people in need.

A social media user, who witnessed the tragedy, said she was still traumatised.

“I still have the picture of her on the ground lifeless at the accident scene,” she said in her post.

“I’m trying to heal from the trauma.”

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the crash robbed the sector of “a very energetic individual”.

Mtima said Msutwana’s leading role was commended recently by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and the provincial head of department Sharon Maasdorp during their visit to the school.

This is a tragic loss to the community of Fezeka Primary and the department. — Malibongwe Mtima, Eastern Cape department of education spokesperson

Gwarube recently visited the school as part of her department’s back-to-school campaign.

“This is a tragic loss to the community of Fezeka Primary and the department,” said Mtima.

“We believe that time and only God can heal them from the tragic loss and pain.

“As the sector, we send our deepest condolences to her family during this trying time of their lives.”

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha was expected to visit the bereaved family in Peddie on Friday.

On Wednesday, provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed five victims of the crash died at the scene.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Hilux bakkie carrying six occupants collided with the side of a Mercedes-Benz sedan before proceeding to crash into another bakkie, a Nissan Navara,” Binqose said.

“Five occupants of the Hilux and both occupants of the Nissan Navara died at the scene.

“The three occupants of the Mercedes-Benz survived, with two sustaining injuries and subsequently [being] transported to Grey Hospital for medical treatment.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

