Disabled child awarded R6.4m in another medical negligence claim

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has been ordered to pay more than R6.4m for an Eastern Cape child who sustained neurological injuries during birth in 2013.

The judgment was delivered in the Makhanda high court, shortly after the Mthatha high court earlier in February ordered the MEC to pay more than R4.1m in a separate medical negligence claim.

In the Makhanda matter, the department accepted 100% liability for the injuries caused by its employees’ negligence.

The court awarded R6,456,253, made up of R3,093,745 for loss of earnings, R1,443,033 for mobility costs including a vehicle, R1,294,620 for architectural expenses, and R484,219 for the protection of the funds.

Judge Justin Laing ordered that issues relating to caregiving, case management and the costs of a stimulation centre be postponed for later determination.

The MEC was also directed to pay the plaintiff’s taxed or agreed costs on the high court scale.

A claim for general damages was dismissed, with no order as to costs.

Advocate Andrew du Preez represented the child.

During proceedings, the child’s maternal grandfather testified that the boy’s mother died in September 2021.

He described the child as lively and aware of his surroundings, able to recognise family members and respond during interactions, despite living with a disability.

Medico-legal reports revealed the child suffered severe brain damage, including dystonic palsy, profound global developmental delay with intellectual disability, kyphoscoliosis, hearing impairment, absence of speech and language development, inability to sit without support, dysfunctional sphincter control, swallowing difficulties and bilirubin-induced neurological dysfunction.

What the evidence reveals is that he is so impaired physically that he cannot engage in any task that requires activity of a physical nature — TA Nkele, acting judge

Acting judge TA Nkele said the evidence showed the child suffered from a severe cognitive disability.

“This so, though he is conscious and aware of his surroundings,” Nkele said.

“What the evidence reveals is that he is so impaired physically that he cannot engage in any task that requires activity of a physical nature.

“He cannot feed or bath himself, for example, and is solely dependent on help for selfcare-related activities.”

Nkele said the child could hear, see and cry, but could not express himself verbally.

“He enjoys watching TV, especially the Mr Bean programme, and can recognise family members.

“He is protective of his younger brother against physical abuse by other children.

“However, he cannot act independently in activities of daily living.

“He is entirely dependent on others for feeding and will indicate that he is hungry by crying,” Nkele said.

However, the judge concluded that the child had no meaningful appreciation of his circumstances, although he experienced “twilight moments”.

For that reason, Nkele said an award of general damages would serve no useful purpose.

In considering costs related to the dismissed general damages claim, Nkele said the action had been instituted on behalf of an indigent litigant and for a legitimate purpose — to vindicate the rights and interests of the minor.

The Supreme Court of Appeal recently overturned a high court ruling that would have allowed the department to provide care directly instead of paying one-off lump sums in medical negligence matters.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department had noted the judgment and was studying it.

“A decision will be made later on whether to appeal or abide by it,” Manana said.

