Eastern Cape doctor accused of raping young woman in his surgery out on bail

An Eastern Cape medical doctor accused of raping a young woman in his surgery has been granted R5,000 bail.

Dr Phiwe Jetro Jafta, 42, appeared in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The Komani family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit members arrested Jafta in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday February 11, a 22-year-old victim went to donate toddler‘s clothing at the doctor’s surgery for his foundation,” police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“The doctor looked at the quantity and quality of the donated items. He then allegedly offered the victim a free whole body examination as a token of appreciation.

“The victim reportedly agreed and the examination commenced.

“She was surprised when the doctor jumped over her and forced himself on her,” Mgolodela said.

“She further reports that she was instructed not to scream as there were patients in the surgery and she complied.”

The victim was allegedly given a voucher to buy a morning-after pill as no protection was used.

“The matter was reported to the Mlungisi SAPS and was handed over to the Komani FCS [unit] for a thorough probe, hence his arrest,” Mgolodela said.

The doctor will be back in court on April 30 pending the investigations.

District police commissioner Maj-Gen Rudolph Adolph urged the investigators to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served.

“Those who break the law should face the full might of the law,” Adolph said.

Earlier in February, a Nelson Mandela Bay doctor was arrested on a charge of rape after a teenager from his community alleged that he had lured her to a house and sexually assaulted her.

