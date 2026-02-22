Probe into alleged rape at Eastern Cape college

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“I’m considering ending my life after the rape ordeal.”

These are the words of a heartbroken 19-year-old Eastern Cape college student who took to social media after an alleged gang rape.

The incident happened at King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) TVET College’s Zimbane campus in Mthatha on Valentine’s Day.

The student shared her side of the story in an emotional Facebook post.

“I was raped by three men — two security guards and a student," she posted.

“I went to Mthatha General [Hospital] and they conducted tests, and I went to the police station to report the matter, but I never received a case number.

“It’s the fifth day; I’m still trying to follow up on the matter.

“I’m home and traumatised.

“I’m seeking help from you [social media users].”

The student accused the college’s top management of neglecting the incident.

She said it appeared the college did not treat the matter with urgency.

“The only solution now is taking a tank pill [a poison] and dying,” she posted.

“I did not receive help at all.

“I’m even scared to look at men; I’m scared of all men.

“I have had sleepless nights because it feels like my life is over.”

According to her, the parents of the student implicated in the incident allegedly approached the victim and pleaded that he should not be arrested.

They allegedly raised concern about his future.

“What about my own future?” the victim asked.

“It hurts so badly. I don’t know where to go if I can’t find justice.

The college principal Mqondisi Bhikisha confirmed the victim and the suspect are registered students.

It said it has launched an investigation — involving police and the National Prosecuting Authority — into the incident “to ensure justice prevails”.

The college committed itself to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and ensuring zero tolerance of GBV and femicide or any other form of violence.

“TVET colleges are conducive and safe spaces for teaching and learning; there is no room for GBV violence and femicide,” Bhikisha said.

“The college is committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of students to ensure that teaching and learning continue unabated.”

Police confirmed they are investigating a case of rape.

They said the incident allegedly occurred in one of the TVET colleges in Mthatha in the early hours of Saturday, February 14.

“It is alleged that a 19-year-old victim, a female student, was drinking liquor with a group of other people in one of the students’ residences,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“It is believed that she passed out and later woke up with signs of possible sexual assault.

“Police have taken forensic samples from the persons of interest for further investigation.”

No arrest has yet been made.

