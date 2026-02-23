Peddie villagers call for increased police presence after woman, 71, murdered

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ward councillor Siphokazi Mhlakane said the incident had heightened fears about rising crime in the community.

The family of a slain 71-year-old woman, whose body was discovered near Peddie last week, have called for increased police visibility in the area, after it was revealed that she had been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Lungisa Manjezi’s body was found in bushes at Feni village on Tuesday afternoon after she failed to return home from her usual morning routine of herding goats.

According to her niece, Andiswa Sofuthe, the family received the postmortem findings on Friday.

“Judging from the scratches on her body, it is clear she tried to fight off the perpetrator.

“Her underwear was torn and the doctors said she died immediately after her throat was cut — she wouldn’t have been able to breathe,” Sofuthe said.

Mhlakane said on Monday that she had asked Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli to write to provincial police authorities requesting increased police visibility in the village.

“Last year, we had an incident where an elderly man in the area was killed in his own house.

“Not long after that, another man was shot and no-one knew who shot him, and now this is happening,” she said.

“It is really devastating and we don’t know what is happening.

“I was lost for words when I heard about this and I did not know what to say to the family.

“Hopefully, there will be more awareness and visible policing in the area.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said a case of murder was being investigated.

“We were alerted by a community member about the body that was found in the veld.

“No arrest has been made at this stage. However, an investigation is under way to ensure that the [perpetrator] is arrested,” Mawisa said.

She appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist police.

Manjezi, who lived with her two daughters and grandson, was last seen on Tuesday morning walking to a commonage between Feni and eMahlubini villages to herd goats.

When she did not return home at her usual time, relatives began searching for her.

“She would herd every morning and come back during the day.

“When she did not return as normal, the children then started to panic and called her brother to ask if he had seen her,” Sofuthe said.

“After a while, the uncle came back with the person who discovered the body and told us what he had seen.

“So we are still in shock, especially the children — they are not OK.”

Her body was discovered at about 5pm by local herdsmen.

On Friday, police minister Firoz Cachalia released third-quarter crime statistics, revealing that SA recorded 602 fewer murders between October and December 2025 compared with the same period the previous year — an 8.7% decrease.

Total contact crimes — including murder, rape and robbery — decreased by 6.7%, with 12,682 fewer cases reported.

Cachalia also announced plans to introduce a national community patroller programme.

“Crime remains unacceptably high and continues to affect many families and communities, but we will not give up,” he said.

