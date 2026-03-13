Lusikisiki mourns death of massacre victims committee secretary Gxobela

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The families of the victims of the Lusikisiki massacre are mourning the death of Ntombizonke Gxobela, who will be buried on Saturday.

Gxobela, secretary of the September 2024 Massacre Victims Families Committee, died on February 22 in KwaZulu-Natal.

She had been struggling with her health since her brother’s death.

Her brother, Sigobodo, 59, was one of the 18 residents shot dead by three men armed with AK-47s at Ngobozana.

He died a day later in the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

School teacher Gxobela was a leading figure fighting for justice and improved welfare of the families.

David Kind, the chair of the committee of the families, said since the mass shooting that saw Gxobela’s brother, family members and neighbours killed, her health deteriorated.

“Though she looked strong and brave, the gruesome mass killing took a toll on her life.

“She died a heartbroken woman still waiting for justice to be done.

“The court case is dragging on and by the way it’s delayed, we could all die before this trial is finalised.

“This is so sad for the families. This is a double blow.

“She was a hard-working woman and trying to ensure that justice was done and issues affecting the families of the victims prioritised.

“But the delay of the case and that only a certain number of the people are allowed inside the courtroom has been painful to her,” King said.

King said the fact that the case was not live-streamed or broadcast annoyed her.

The trial, heard in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, has been delayed by a trial-within-a-trial, with three accused refusing to have their confession statements submitted as evidence.

King said even though Gxobela died of natural causes, the impact of the massacre had a negative impact on her and the families of the victims.

“She died of natural illness, but it perpetuated the illness to quicken her death.

“The dragging out of the case is really frustrating us, especially the trial-within-a-trial and it not being televised.

He said following the case was difficult, especially for those family members who were far from Lusikisiki and not able to attend and were only kept informed through the media.

“The loss of Gxobela was heavy, because it is not going to be easy to find somebody to fill her shoes.”

Lambasi Administrative Area traditional leader Nkosi Thahle Mkwedini, and a relative of Gxobela, said her death was sad.

“We know her impact and we worked together on the Ngobozana massacre.

“It was clear that the case was affecting her health and she mentioned that she had lost interest in going to court and facing [accused Mzukisi] Ndamase.”

“Her brother’s loss severely affected her. She was a beautiful person who loved culture and tradition.

“We have suffered an immense loss. It’s a gaping wound,” Mkwedini said.

Daily Dispatch