Ramaphosa deploys 2,200 soldiers to fight crime in five provinces

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Soldiers patrolling the streets of Eldorado Park and Riverlea in Joburg. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 2,200 soldiers to assist the police in the fight against crime in five provinces.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the deployment serves to prevent and combat crime, and support and preserve law and order under Operation Prosper, which is targeting illegal mining and gangsterism.

The deployment is expected to cost about R823.15m.

Magwenya said the deployed members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will assist the police to prevent and combat illegal mining and gangsterism in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

The period of deployment is from March 1 2026 until March 31 2027.

In terms of section 201(2)(a) of the constitution: “Only the president, as head of the national executive, may authorise the employment of the defence force in co-operation with the police service.”

Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address last month the intention to deploy soldiers to areas afflicted by illegal mining and gang violence.

“President Ramaphosa calls on communities to welcome and work more closely with the South African Police Service and the SANDF to identify and alienate criminal elements and make neighbourhoods safer in the process,” said Magwenya.

Soldiers who have been seen in some areas of Gauteng were there as part of a previous deployment to fight crime in that province which covered the period January 31 to April 30, he said.

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