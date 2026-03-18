Cop who took Lusikisiki accused’s statement ‘not fluent in English’

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Dimbaza station commissioner Colonel Yalekile Sonkqayi was the station commander of the Lukholweni police station in Matatiele when he took a confession statement from Hintsa at the KwaBhaca police station on October 17 2024.

A senior police officer who took a confession statement from one of the Lusikisiki massacre accused has told the Mthatha High Court he does not properly understand English.

Despite this, he translated English questions on a form into isiXhosa and translated the accused’s answers back into English.

This prompted the lawyer for Bongani Hintsa to raise doubts about whether his client’s confession was properly taken and whether the questions he was asked were understood and the answers he provided were accurately translated.

Dimbaza station commissioner Colonel Yalekile Sonkqayi was the station commander of the Lukholweni police station in Matatiele when he took a confession statement from Hintsa at the KwaBhaca police station on October 17 2024.

The confession related to Hintsa’s alleged involvement in the killing of the ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead on August 19 that year.

Sonkqayi said he filled in the pro forma form, a prescribed confession statement which is written in English.

He then took Hintsa’s statement without the services of a professional interpreter.

Hintsa and two of his co-accused, Siphosoxolo Myekethe and Aphiwe Ndende, are objecting to the admissibility of their confessions, alleging they were made under duress.

They also contend that they did not have their rights properly read and explained to them.

When asked by defence lawyer Zama Somahela, for Hintsa, about the proper translation of certain words and how they were conveyed to Hintsa, Sonkqayi confirmed his limitations with English.

“I am not fluent in English, so you can go with your own interpretation. I don’t understand English well. But I think I translated the document to the best of my ability.

“In fact, translation, reading and speaking English, like any language, could be different from one person to another,” Sonkqayi said.

I interpreted to the best of my ability and the accused confirmed he understood the confession and signed it and put his initials — Yalekile Sonkqayi, Colonel

In an effort to poke holes in Sonkqayi’s testimony, Somahela selected some words that Sonkqayi filled in.

Despite confirming the difficulties he had with English, Sonkqayi said he translated all the questions on the prescribed form from English to isiXhosa, and Hintsa’s answers in isiXhosa back into English.

“I interpreted to the best of my ability and the accused confirmed he understood the confession and signed it and put his initials.

“I wrote the confession in English and interpreted it back to him in isiXhosa,” Sonkqayi said.

Earlier, the court heard the interaction between Hintsa and Sonkqayi had been relaxed.

The pair did not know each other, but after Hintsa introduced himself, Sonkqayi realised Hintsa’s family was from the Bhadela clan in Flagstaff.

The defence claimed the relaxed atmosphere meant Sonkqayi did not rigorously engage with Hintsa in filling in the form.

“My client says while you were asking him about those related to him and members of the Bhadela clan, you were writing but you said to him you were just filling in the official comments.

“But you later made him sign the document and he did sign because he trusted you, not knowing what he was doing.

“So it means all the answers you filled in on that form were directly from you and my client was not involved at all,” Somahela said.

But Sonkqayi was adamant that all the information on the pro forma document came directly from Hintsa.

Six men — alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Hintsa, 32, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges linked to a mass shooting at Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to the killing of Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca.

Four of the accused — Ndamase, Ndende, Hintsa and Vuma — have been linked to Gijana murder.

Vuma, Ndende and Hintsa confessed to both incidents.

Myekethe confessed only to involvement in the Lusikisiki massacre and took part in pointing-out procedures at the two attacked homesteads.

Vuma has consented to the admissibility of his confession statements as evidence, stating they were made freely and voluntarily, without coercion or torture.

This week the state is expected to close its case in the trial-within-a-trial on the admissibility of the confessions of the three accused, and the defence is set to present its case on Monday.

The accused are expected to take the stand before the court goes into recess on March 27.

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