Wrangle over Lusikisiki massacre confessions continues as recess nears

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The trial, which began on January 16 and is scheduled to run until March 27, was halted after a month when the court moved to trial-within-a-trial mode to examine the allegations.

The Lusikisiki massacre trial is approaching a crucial stage, with only nine court days remaining before the recess while proceedings remain locked in a trial-within-a-trial on the admissibility of confession statements.

Monday marked a month since the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki began hearing evidence of three of the six accused — Aphiwe Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe and Bonga Hintsa — who allege police used force and threats to compel them to confess.

The trial, which began on January 16 and is scheduled to run until March 27, was halted after a month when the court moved to trial-within-a-trial mode to examine the allegations.

Three witnesses testified on Monday.

Captain Yalekile Sonkqayi of the Lukholweni police station in Matatiele told the court he took a confession from Hintsa on October 20 2024 regarding the killing of ANC politician Mncedisi Gijana. He took Hintsa’s confession in KwaBhaca.

Sonkqayi testified that Hintsa had no visible injuries apart from old scars and that the statement was taken lawfully.

He said though he did not know Hintsa personally, he recognised the surname as belonging to the Bhadela clan from Flagstaff, which Hintsa confirmed during their conversation.

Hintsa had previously made another confession to a different officer relating to the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

The state has called 16 witnesses, all police officers involved in the arrests, detention, transportation and taking of the trio’s confession statements.

Five more witnesses are expected this week, including Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, the Eastern Cape head of the serious and violent crimes investigation unit.

Ngculu, the lead investigator in the case, has been mentioned repeatedly in testimony and is expected to give key evidence about the investigation and confession procedures.

Defence lawyers have indicated that the accused will testify to support their allegations of police brutality and that their confessions were made under duress.

Six men — alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, 25, Myekethe, 45, Hintsa, 32, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges linked to the September 28 2024 mass shooting in Ngobozana village, near Lusikisiki.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were killed when gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to the killing of Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Four of the accused — Ndamase, Ndende, Hintsa and Vuma — have also allegedly been linked to Gijana’s murder.

Nomdlembu faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, while Ndamase is representing himself and did not make a confession.

We want to hear the motive … Who ordered the killings and why? Where did these big guns come from — David King, victims’ families committee chair

Families of the shooting victims say the delays have added to their trauma.

“We want to hear the motive … Who ordered the killings and why? Where did these big guns come from?

“All we want is justice,” victims’ families committee chair David King said.

He said some relatives had stopped attending the proceedings.

“Every day in court the accused are sharing jokes and giggling. They are making a mockery of the trial,” he said.

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