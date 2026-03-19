Cop-killer accuses Lusikisiki massacre investigator of torture

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Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — facing a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shootings.

Convicted police killer Siphosoxolo Myekethe has accused a police investigator of orchestrating his alleged torture during the investigation into the Lusikisiki massacre.

Myekethe was subjected to two interrogations on the same day, both focused on the massacre, the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki heard on Wednesday.

Only after the second interview, which took place hours after the first, was he brought before a commissioned officer to make a formal confession statement.

Warrant Officer Ntsikelelo Sambudla, from the serious and violent crimes investigation unit, was called to the stand to explain his role and why two interviews were conducted.

Defence lawyers, sceptical about the necessity of holding two interviews, raised concerns about possible procedural irregularities and suggested that Myekethe should have been taken to make a confession immediately after the first interview if he had already implicated himself.

Attorney Mawande Nokwali pressed Sambudla on the issue, questioning the reason for holding a second interview.

“Isn’t it strange? Why wait for a second round of interviews if, as it is claimed, he had already implicated himself and agreed to confess in the first?

“The second interview was absolutely unnecessary, if it even happened.

“Why conduct another if others had already done the same before? What else were you seeking?”

Three of the accused — Myekethe, Aphiwe Ndende and Bonga Hintsa — are contesting the admissibility of their confessions, alleging they were extracted under duress.

They also claim their rights were not read and explained to them.

Nokwali, representing Ndende, Fuzile Ngxukumeshe, for Myekethe, and Zama Somahela, for Hintsa, have expressed suspicions of a cover-up.

Ngxukumeshe alleged Myekethe was “assaulted, suffocated with plastic bags, beaten and threatened” during the interrogations.

Sambudla denied the allegations.

There is nothing strange about holding two different interviews — Ntsikelelo Sambudla, Warrant Officer

He said new information from an informant in Mthatha had necessitated the second session, giving him an opportunity to confront Myekethe with fresh evidence before he made his formal statement.

“There is nothing strange about holding two different interviews.

“There was new information that I had received from my informant in Mthatha which the other team did not have.

“So I had to interview Siphxolo based on that piece of crucial information.”

Sambudla said he was involved only in one of the interviews and had no knowledge of the members of the other interviewing team.

The three lawyers accuse Sambudla of taking the lead in the alleged torture of their clients.

“You were the leading figure in the group that tortured my client. You suffocated my client with plastic,” Ngxukumeshe alleged.

Sambudla, however, denied any involvement in coercion or violence.

Six men are on trial: alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, Ndende, Myekethe, Hintsa, Songezo Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu on September 28 2024.

Apart from Myekethe and Nomdlembu, the accused face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

The 19th count relates to the murder of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi Gijana in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Myekethe is charged only in connection with the Lusikisiki murders. Nomdlembu, meanwhile, only faces charges of possession of firearms and ammunition.

The state has called 18 witnesses in the ongoing trial-within-a-trial to determine whether the confessions of Myekethe, Ndende and Hintsa should be admitted as evidence.

On February 7, Sergeant Sibulele Yali, Sambudla’s colleague, testified about Myekethe’s arrest on October 7 2024 at a local prison and his subsequent interview at the police station.

Myekethe, who was out on parole, had reported for a mandatory reporting-signing to verify his compliance with the parole conditions.

Myekethe was later taken to the local police station where Yali conducted an interview at about 10.30am.

According to Ngxukumeshe, during this interview, several officers — including Sambudla and Yali — were present and participated in the alleged torture.

After the interviews, Myekethe was taken later that night to the Port St Johns police station, where Colonel Mandla Miya took his confession.

He also took a statement from Hintsa, 31, on October 25 2024, on the pointing out of a crime scene in respect of Gijana’s murder.

In February 18, Miya, now commander of the Mthatha Central detective branch, testified that neither Myekethe nor Hintsa had reported any mistreatment and showed no signs of injury.

Myekethe’s criminal record includes convictions for the murder of a policeman, robbery and escaping from custody.

He was released on parole on May 2 2023.

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