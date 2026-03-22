Motorists warned against panic buying and hoarding fuel

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The Fuels Industry Association of SA has urged motorists to maintain normal purchasing patterns and avoid panic buying or hoarding of fuel.

The Fuels Industry Association of SA says the country’s fuel supply remains stable with no shortages reported.

In a statement, the association’s spokesperson Phila Mzamo said there was adequate availability of all major petroleum products across the country and that national stock levels were sufficient.

“The supply system continues to operate effectively, supported by ongoing imports and co-ordinated industry efforts, despite localised operational challenges,” she said.

Mzamo added the planned shutdown of the Cape Town refinery was expected to be completed in mid-April 2026.

“Any resulting shortfall is being fully mitigated through increased imports, and no widespread disruptions are anticipated.”

She said national stock levels were sufficient.

“As is typical in a complex and dynamic supply environment, isolated and temporary regional supply pressures may arise. However, these are being closely monitored and managed through established industry processes. Inland supply remains steady, supported where necessary by measures such as road bridging from coastal terminals.

“Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply remains stable overall, with any short-term constraints in specific areas being addressed through standard supply management measures.

“With a fuel price adjustment expected in April, the Fuels Industry Association of South Africa urges all stakeholders to maintain normal purchasing patterns and avoid panic buying or hoarding.”

She said such behaviour places unnecessary strain on the supply chain and may contribute to artificial shortages.

Mzamo added that the association was monitoring developments closely and also remaining actively engaged with industry stakeholders to ensure a co-ordinated and responsive approach.

“The association remains committed to supporting a stable, predictable and transparent fuel supply environment for South Africa and will provide further updates should conditions change.”

Meanwhile, the department of minerals and petroleum resources said it was concerned by statements by certain organisations and individuals encouraging the public to rush to filling stations due to a perceived fuel shortage and anticipated fuel price increases.

“While there may be isolated localised logistical challenges affecting the movement or availability of fuel in certain areas, these are operational in nature and do not constitute a national supply shortage. These issues are being actively managed through established industry and regulatory channels,” said spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko.

Ntsoko said it was incorrect and misleading to link such isolated domestic logistical matters to broader geopolitical developments.

Such claims risked creating unnecessary alarm and confusion among the public, she said.

“Calls for the public to rush to the pumps are irresponsible. They place undue pressure on supply systems and cause congestion at service stations and anxiety among consumers.”

Sowetan