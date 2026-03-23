Police impartiality questioned in Lusikisiki massacre trial

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Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekethe and Aphiwe Ndende during the Lusikisiki massacre trial-within-a-trial being heard in Lusikisiki.

The defence in the Lusikisiki massacre trial has raised concerns about the impartiality of police, questioning why confession statements were taken by officers from the same policing district in which the crimes occurred.

The Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki heard on Monday that seven officers were assigned to take confessions. All had not previously been involved in the investigation.

Despite this, the defence alleges partiality and police brutality, arguing the officers could not be regarded as fully independent.

At the centre of the dispute is a decision by Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, provincial head of the serious and violent crimes investigation unit, to appoint officers from within the OR Tambo district, including her subordinate, to take the statements.

During cross-examination, defence counsel questioned why officers from Lusikisiki, Port St Johns, Tsolo and Mthatha stations were selected instead of personnel from other units.

Attorney Mawande Nokwali, representing one of the accused, challenged the arrangement.

“Captain Sigcu is your subordinate; he reports directly to you. You could have requested another officer from a different unit. This was a high-profile case that drew national interest,” Nokwali said.

According to my knowledge, there is nothing wrong with them obtaining the statements — Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, provincial head of the serious and violent crimes investigation unit

Ngculu defended her decision, telling the court the officers were independent of the investigation.

“Yes, Captain Sigcu is my subordinate, but he was not involved in the investigation. The same applies to the other officers.

“According to my knowledge, there is nothing wrong with them obtaining the statements,” she testified.

Nokwali also questioned why a magistrate from Dutywa was approached to take a confession instead of local magistrates.

Ngculu said the selected magistrate was the only one available at the time but was ultimately unable to proceed due to interpreter constraints, leading to a police officer taking the statement instead.

Six men — including alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase — face charges linked to a mass shooting at Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

Eighteen people were killed when gunmen attacked neighbouring homesteads. A further murder charge relates to the killing of a politician in KwaBhaca in August 2024.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Three of them are challenging the admissibility of their confessions, alleging they were forced or threatened into making statements.

Another accused has allowed two confessions — relating to both incidents — to be admitted, maintaining they were made freely.

The trial, which began on January 16, was paused for a trial-within-a-trial to examine the disputed confessions.

The state has called 20 witnesses, all police officers involved in arrests, detention, transport and the taking of statements.

Several officers testified about obtaining confessions from the accused at different times and locations.

One confession described how armed attackers entered homesteads and opened fire on occupants. A baby survived the attack.

Another statement detailed the events surrounding the separate killing linked to the case.

Judge Richard Brook has admitted two of the confessions into evidence.

The defence argues its clients were not informed of their constitutional rights and were subjected to threats and coercion, and is seeking to have the statements ruled inadmissible.

The prosecution maintains all procedures were lawful and denies any coercion.

The state’s case does not rely solely on confession evidence. It is expected to include ballistic and DNA analysis, phone records, financial data and testimony from former co-accused who have turned state witnesses.

Further cross-examination of Ngculu is expected as the trial-within-a-trial continues.

Proceedings are set to run until Friday before the court adjourns, with the focus remaining on the admissibility of the contested confessions and the conduct of police during the investigation.

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