WATCH | Criminals in for tough times, vows new Eastern Cape police chief

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Newly appointed Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata has vowed police won’t sit back and let criminals run the show under his watch.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola announced Ncata’s appointment at the provincial police headquarters in Zwelitsha on Tuesday.

Masemola was accompanied by premier Oscar Mabuyane and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha.

“Those who are behind criminal activities must be warned, and they must know that their time and their activities are not just going to be looked at or watched at; they are going to be dealt with,” Ncata said.

“I’m not coming here, having not seen, having not learnt, from those who came before me. That’s why I greatly, with humility, appreciate the fact that I’m entering in the shoes of a person who led us with diligence, Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene.

“We know what she’s done for this province, and when she left, we thought there was going to be a vacuum.”

We need to professionalise the organisation. Our people are hungry for the services. We need to meet the expectation of our people — Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, Eastern Cape police commissioner

Ncata also praised acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso’s efforts. “We worked with her, and that’s what I exactly expect when I work with all the colleagues,” he said.

“We need to professionalise the organisation. Our people are hungry for the services. We need to meet the expectation of our people.”

Ncata expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence shown in him.

He said he is not taking the responsibility lightly. “I know I have a responsibility; it’s not just a personal honour now that has been elevated.”

Ncata vowed police will prioritise serious crime, including murders, organised crime, stock theft and extortion, singling out the Nelson Mandela Bay, where he comes from, and OR Tambo district as hotspots.

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