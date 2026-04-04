Urging people to stop taking ARVs is ‘nothing less than genocide’: KZN health MEC

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Messenger Vusumuzi Sibiya leads a congregation based at iKhaya Labafundi in KwaMaphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal, which allegedly encourages followers to abandon modern medicine, including life-saving antiretroviral treatment, in favour of faith healing.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has condemned a religious community based at iKhaya Labafundi in KwaMaphumulo which allegedly encourages members to abandon modern medicine, including life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, in favour of faith healing.

Speaking at the department’s Easter weekend church wellness outreach programme hosted by the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa in uMzinyathi, Simelane said there was a clear distinction between condemning dangerous health misinformation and respecting religious freedom.

According to media reports, the group, led by Vusumuzi Sibiya, who calls himself a messenger, started the mission in 2010.

Despite government efforts to shut him down and take away his children who weren’t sent to school, Sibiya regrouped. He currently has a number of followers who have allegedly turned their back on the outside world, including education, professional careers and medical intervention. Instead, they prefer to be self-sufficient, relying on farming for food and faith to help with other issues.

“As a department, we respect the autonomy of the religious sector and do not seek to dictate matters of faith. However, we have a duty to act when faced with allegations that people are being misled in ways that could cost lives,” said Simelane.

We all remember what HIV did to our communities before the arrival of ARVs: the funerals, the orphans, the wasting away. We will not take our people back to that dark time — Nomagugu Simelane, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC

While the allegations remain legally untested, the reported teachings are “deeply worrying” and appear to be part of a broader trend where some leaders undermine HIV treatment by promoting faith healing over scientifically proven medication.

“If it is true that any person is encouraging followers to stop their ARVs, that behaviour is dangerous and cannot be tolerated. It is, in effect, a way of killing people slowly.“

She said such actions amount to genocide against people living with HIV.

“We all remember what HIV did to our communities before the arrival of ARVs: the funerals, the orphans, the wasting away. We will not take our people back to that dark time.”

Simelane said there is no cure for HIV/Aids. ARVs do not cure the virus, but they prolong life, restore immune systems, and allow people living with HIV to lead normal, healthy lives while reducing the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

“Stopping ARV treatment has serious consequences. It leads to viral rebound, deterioration of health, potential death, and increased risk of transmission to others. Spreading misinformation on this matter cannot be taken lightly,” she warned.

The MEC appealed to the broader religious fraternity to work with the department in condemning such action. She also extended an offer to pastors who may feel uninformed about HIV and Aids.

“Pastors play a big role in our communities. They preach weekly to people who believe in them. If their message on HIV and Aids is dwindling, that is dangerous. We are willing to train and equip pastors so that they can become our ambassadors in combating HIV and Aids. The Bible says my people perish because of a lack of knowledge.”

She also called for legal consequences for anyone proven to be deliberately spreading life-threatening misinformation.

“Anyone who misleads people by telling them to abandon ARVs must face the full might of the law. That is tantamount to causing harm.”

She encouraged all people living with HIV to stick to their medication.

“Prayer, rest, and medical faithfulness save lives. We wish all religious communities a blessed Passover and Easter, and we urge everyone to send love and support to those recovering or caring for the sick,” she said.

TimesLIVE