University opens new training centre to address construction sector skills shortages

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Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela with iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu vice-chancellor and principal Dr Thandi Mgwebi and Public Works MEC Siphokazi Lusithi during the launch of the Walter Sisulu Construction Industry Development Board Centre of excellence at the university's Postdam campus on Wednesday.

iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu has launched a new training centre aimed at tackling skills shortages in the construction sector as the Eastern Cape looks to strengthen its capacity to deliver infrastructure projects.

The centre, established in partnership with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), is only the fourth of its kind in South Africa and will focus on sustainable construction and fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills.

The university said the centre would help close gaps in skills by improving collaboration between the construction industry, government and education institutions.

Vice-chancellor Dr Thandi Mgwebi described the initiative as a major step for both the university and the province.

“The CIDB has been funding Centres of Excellence throughout South Africa. This is the fourth centre in South Africa that is funded and supported by the CIDB,” Mgwebi said.

“How we’re benefiting from this is not only through knowledge production that is relevant for the sector, but also through practical application of that knowledge in the construction sector.

“We aim to build a centre that is innovative, a centre that is in touch with the post-school education sector in South Africa, with the TVET sector, and therefore the benefits are immense.

“It’s a big milestone for our university.”

Mgwebi said the construction sector had been prioritised because of its impact across multiple areas of development.

“You can’t look at the medical sector only,” she said. “You have to look at the whole complex of issues.

“If you want to solve a medical problem, you also need good construction.

“You need good roads, you need a built environment, you need sustainability, but also you need knowledge and you need skill.”

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela, who attended the launch, said the centre would help improve both training and infrastructure development.

“What this centre will help with will be to explore new knowledge around the construction centre, around innovation and new ways of construction efficiency,” Manamela said.

“The intervention that this centre will be making is much bigger than we have imagined, not only in terms of current infrastructure work, but also in terms of future needs with regards to skill and infrastructure.”

He said closer links with TVET and community colleges would be key to ensuring the initiative had a broader impact.

“The link between this centre and the other colleges around means that they can help with curriculum development, continuous improvement of the kind of skills that are being taught.

“They can look at lecturer development.

“They can look at new skills, future skills, and ensure that those skills are reflected in the training that happens in our TVET colleges.

“I am quite insistent that for any such partnership to succeed, it has to link with our TVET colleges and it has to link with our community colleges.”

Eastern Cape public works, infrastructure and human settlements MEC Siphokazi Lusithi said the centre aligned with the province’s broader development plans.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government has identified infrastructure rollout as one of the most strategic levers for improving the socioeconomic conditions of our people as we pursue Vision 2030,” Lusithi said.

“It is in this context that the launch of the CIDB–iWS Centre of Excellence is fully aligned with our developmental trajectory.”

We are presented with an opportunity to deepen our understanding of sustainable construction practices, climate resilient infrastructure, cost-effective building technologies and skills development within the construction value chain

She said the initiative would help position the province to keep pace with changes in the construction sector.

“As government, we recognise that sustainable development requires the integration of education, research, industry expertise and public sector leadership,” Lusithi said.

“The fourth industrial revolution continues to redefine the manner in which infrastructure is conceptualised, designed and delivered.

“New technologies such as digital modelling, automation, smart materials and data-driven planning tools are rapidly transforming the built environment.

“Institutions such as this will ensure that our province is not left behind in this global transition, but rather becomes an active participant in shaping the future of the construction industry.

“We are presented with an opportunity to deepen our understanding of sustainable construction practices, climate resilient infrastructure, cost-effective building technologies and skills development within the construction value chain.”

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