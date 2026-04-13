Sgt Fannie Nkosi says he earns R16,500/m, can afford R10,000 bail

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Sgt Fannie Nkosi told the court he is married with one child, and employed with a monthly income of about R16,500.

Suspended Organised Crime Unit sergeant Fannie Nkosi appeared in the Pretoria North magistrate’s court on Monday where he proposed R10,000 bail as his application got under way.

Nkosi faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, theft, possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of stun grenades.

Nkosi’s legal team proceeded by affidavit, in which he indicated he would plead not guilty to all charges and described the case against him as weak and unfounded.

In his statement, Nkosi set out his personal circumstances, telling the court he is a South African citizen, married with one child, and employed with a monthly income of R16,500. He said he has a R1.5m mortgage bond on a property in Pretoria North for which he pays R7,500 a month.

He denied the allegations relating to firearms and ammunition, stating that all firearms found at his home were licensed and kept in a safe, in line with the law.

He also rejected claims that he obstructed justice, saying he complied with the conditions of his suspension and was never instructed to return ammunition issued to him.

Nkosi further disputed allegations of theft and possession of stun grenades, saying the items were linked to his work and that the charges were fabricated.

He told the court he has no previous convictions or pending cases and undertook not to interfere with witnesses, who he said are likely to be police officers. He said he has no intention of leaving the country, arguing that he is not a flight risk. He also indicated he is willing to comply with any bail conditions, including handing over travel documents.

The case was adjourned until later this afternoon.

TimesLIVE