Three accused set to testify as Lusikisiki massacre trial resumes

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Songezo Vuma, 21, Bonga Hintsa 31, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, and Aphiwe Ndende, 25 have made confessions on the Lusikisiki massacre, but now three (except Vuma), are objecting to their admissibility in court, claiming the confesssions were taken under duress.

The trial of the Lusikisiki massacre accused is set to resume on Tuesday after a two-week court recess.

Six men allegedly orchestrated and carried out the attack on two households in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024.

They are Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.

Eighteen people — including 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were killed when gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles attacked neighbouring homesteads belonging to sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

Members of the Sinqina-Mhatu family — including the mother Nancy, her two daughters and a grandson — were among those killed.

Fourteen victims died at Mary Sinqina’s home.

A two-month-old baby survived the attack, though his mother was among the victims.

The indictment includes a 19th murder charge linked to the killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead at his home in Lujizweni village, KwaBhaca, on August 19 2024.

Four of the accused — Ndamase, Ndende, Hintsa and Vuma — face charges in connection with both incidents.

Myekethe is not charged in the Gijana murder, while Nomdlembu faces only charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty. Vuma has told the court he was threatened by Ndamase to take part in the crimes.

Proceedings are currently focused on a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether confessions made by some of the men are admissible as evidence.

Ndende, Myekethe and Hintsa are expected to testify this week, alleging police tortured and coerced them into making incriminating statements.

They allege they were beaten, kicked, slapped, tightly handcuffed, suffocated with plastic bags and threatened with death or being thrown off a bridge if they refused to confess.

Their lawyers argue these alleged abuses render the confessions inadmissible.

Vuma, however, has allowed two confessions by him — one relating to the Lusikisiki killings and another to Gijana’s murder — to be admitted as evidence, maintaining they were made freely and voluntarily.

Ndamase, who is representing himself, and Nomdlembu have not confessed.

The state, led by advocates Mfundo Makhubalo, Mduduzi Mzila and Nkululeko Mathenjwa, maintains that all statements were obtained lawfully and voluntarily.

To support its case, the prosecution has called 23 police officers involved in the arrests, detention, transportation and investigation of the accused.

The Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, has already heard evidence from seven officers who oversaw the taking of statements and the pointing out of crime scenes.

Two former accused — Lonwabo Abi, 33, and Zenande Paya, 38 — have turned state witness under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act, with charges withdrawn in exchange for full and truthful testimony.

In their statements, they implicate five men — Ndamase, Ndende, Myekethe, Hintsa and Vuma — for planning and carrying out the massacre.

Police also allegedly recovered four high-calibre rifles and 82 rounds of ammunition from the ceiling of Nomdlembu’s home in Ntlezi village, Flagstaff, on October 17 2024.

The cache included three AK-47 rifles and a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, believed to have been moved after the attack.

The state alleges that Ndamase orchestrated the killings from prison as an act of revenge after his brother was shot and wounded a day earlier, blaming members of the Sinqina family.

As proceedings resume, judge Richard Brooks is expected to rule on whether the contested confessions will be admitted as evidence before the main trial continues.

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